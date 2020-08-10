Cheval Blanc Randheli helps local islands fight virus with medical, protective gear donation

Cheval Blanc Randheli has donated medical equipment and protective gear to neighbouring islands, in a bid to support the Maldives efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, officials from the ultra-luxury resort in Noonu atoll handed over the donations to Noonu Atoll Hospital, located in the island of Manadhoo, as well as the health centres in the islands of Velidhoo and Maafaru.

The donations include:

Noonu Atoll Hospital: Two ventilators, two pulse checker, two blood pressure apparatus, five cardiac monitors, and 1,000 surgical gloves.

Velidhoo Health Centre: 300 surgical gloves and 4,020 hand sanitiser units.

Maafaru Health Centre: 170 surgical gloves and 4,000 hand sanitiser units.

Cheval Blanc Randheli had in May made a similar donation to the national health authorities.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Eighteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except five Maldivians who had returned from abroad — were later identified.

A six-case cluster of locals, detected in capital Male on April 15, confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus. Several more clusters have since been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed case in the Maldives to 5,041.

Nineteen deaths have been reported, while 2,804 have made full recoveries.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including stay-at-home orders in capital Male and its suburbs, a ban on inter-island transport and public gatherings across the country, and a nationwide closing of government offices, schools, colleges and universities.

Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks were also shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital were asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands was also ordered.

The restrictions are now being eased in phases, with the third phase measures now active. Borders have also reopened.

Meanwhile, Cheval Blan Randheli is gearing up for its reopening on August 15.

Accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, Cheval Blanc Randheli is one-of-a-kind exclusive property from the luxury fashion group Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH).

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy — the creative mind behind some of the world’s most stunning resorts including the Chedi Muscat and many Aman resorts — Randheli marries contemporary aesthetic with the traditional Maldivian craftsmanship.

The multi-award-winning resort offers 46 villas in three different categories to choose from; Island, Water or Garden. They have a variety of contemporary design elements, high doors and ceilings, outdoor areas for relaxation, pool terraces, a 12.5m long private swimming pool and lagoon-side pontoons.

The award-winning Owner’s Villa at Cheval Blanc Randheli sprawls across its one-hectare dedicated island, and is accessible from a private berth and jetty. This four-bedroom villa is the epitome of exclusive privacy with unique facilities including its own spa, oversized 25-metre long outdoor pool, pristine beaches and exotic gardens.

Cheval Blanc Randheli consists of five sumptuous restaurants, and stylish bars, set amidst a backdrop of ivory beaches and crystalline waters. The award-winning Le 1947 fine dining restaurant offers an exceptional nine-course culinary experience, which pays tribute to French cuisine, interpreted with delicacy and creativity in a Maldivian setting.

The property’s Cheval Blanc Spa is located on its own private island, and offers Guerlain treatments.

The family-friendly destination is also home to the Le Carrousel and Le Paddock kids’ and teens’ clubs, providing unfettered access to unforgettable experiences.