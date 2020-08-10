Kandima Maldives wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award

Kandima Maldives has been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The accolade reflects the unbiased reviews of travellers from across the globe on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel community.

Kandima is a Travellers’ Choice Winner, placing the resort in the top 10 per cent of hotels in the world.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Travellers’ Choice winners are among the 10 per cent of hotels on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, and this year’s winners are based on reviews from 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.