The Ritz-Carlton appoints Zaaji Yazeed Fathimath as Assistant Engineering Manager for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Zaaji Yazeed Fathimath as Assistant Engineering Manager (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Zaaji has a strong background in project management, including management changeover and logistics aspects, having worked continuously in the resort development industry for nine years.

Before joining the pre-opening team at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on April 7, Zaaji was the Senior Project Coordinator for Coastline Group of Companies. In her eight-year-long tenure with the company, she was involved in tenders, procurement, prototype inspections, factory inspections, production and delivery, management of contracts, and defect inspection and ratification.

Her involvement was most visible during the development of Ifuru Island Resort in Raa atoll, and Amilla Fushi and Finolhu resorts in Baa atoll, as well as the renovation of Huvafen Fushi resort in Male atoll.

A Maldivian national, Zaaji started her career with the Maldives health ministry in 2007 as a Public Health Programme Officer.

She left the ministry in 2010 to work for Live & Learn Environmental Education as a Programme Officer and for Transparency Maldives as a Project Coordinator on contract basis. She later took a senior role with Coastline.

Zaaji holds a Level Four Diploma in Project Management from the Brighton School of Business and Management, United Kingdom, and a Level Five Diploma from Avid College, Maldives. She is currently undertaking a Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management from Maps College, Maldives.

In her new role at The Ritz-Carlton, Zaaji will manage all engineering and maintenance operations under the guidance of Director of Engineering Rasika Ruhunuarachchi. She will assist Rasika in managing the budget, capital expenditure projects, preventative maintenance and energy conservation, as well as maintaining regulatory requirements of the resort.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.