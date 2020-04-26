The Ritz-Carlton appoints Rasika Ruhunuarachchi as engineering head for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Rasika Ruhunuarachchi as the Director of Engineering (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Rasika brings over 22 years experience to his new role at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives which he began on April 1.

Rasika’s recent employment was with Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, where he held the role of Director of Engineering. Prior to this, he worked at Checal Blanc Randheli, one of the top luxury resorts in the Maldives, for almost five years.

Rasika has held a number of senior technical management positions in the field of power generation and marine engineering at various resorts and private companies, including Oman Marketing & Services Co. (OMASCO), Cummins Maldives (IESS), Thudufushi Island Resort Maldives (now Diamonds Thudufushi Maldives) and Sri Lankan Navy.

During his 10-year-long tenure with the Sri Lankan Navy, Rasika gained a great deal of technical expertise in multitasking and working in a fast paced environment.

Rasika has completed technical training courses in engineering from the UK, Oman, Italy, Singapore and his native Sri Lanka.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.