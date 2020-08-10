Maldives launches survey for new tourism brand guidelines

Tourism promotion officials in Maldives have launched a survey to understand the industry perspective of the the destination’s brand identity.

In a statement, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) said the research was an essential component for the development of brand guidelines, and was part of an ongoing exercise to strengthen and build the Maldives brand.

“The findings of the research will be integral in future destination marketing, particularly in how destination branding will be continued,” the statement read.

Maldives’ branding, “Maldives…the sunny side of life” was launched way back in 2003.

Since then, with a shift towards greater engagement in experiential travel, associated sub-brands have been launched to promote the diversified tourism experiences offered by the destination. The sub-brand slogans being used are:

Maldives…the romantic side of life

Maldives…the colourful side of life

Maldives…the thrilling side of life

Maldives…the spiritual side of life

Maldives…the fun side of life

Maldives…the cultural side of life

The Maldives is primarily positioned in the market as a high-end luxury destination known for its “one-island, one-resort” concept.

However, as the destination evolved, the tourism products diversified over the years with an increasing need for a functional marketing approach to promote additional features of the destination such as liveaboards, guesthouses and hotels warranting a different approach.

“It is timely to be sending out a strong and consistent brand message,” Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of MMPRC, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Professional brand guidelines will greatly enhance the effectiveness of our marketing communications to various target segments and help our tireless efforts in promoting the Maldives during these unprecedented times.”

The Maldives is an island nation made up of 1,190 islands dispersed across the Indian Ocean. Renowned for its “one-island, one-resort” concept, tourists from all over the world visit the archipelago to enjoy its pristine natural environment, world class services, privacy and seclusion.

With special regulations in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the naturally distanced islands allowing for more privacy, Maldives is believed to be one of the safest holiday destinations in the world.