Cheval Blanc Randheli to reopen on Aug 15

Cheval Blanc Randheli is reopening on August 15 with enhanced health and safety measures.

As summer slowly approaches, Cheval Blanc is offering guests rare and memorable moments in all of its Maisons, including Randheli in the Maldives.

“More than ever, our Ambassadeurs are striving to implement new procedures, new rituals, to brighten up your stay while respecting the strictest sanitary and safety measures. More than ever, Cheval Blanc invites you to discover a new Art of Emotion, to indulge in pure bliss with your loved ones,” chief executive Olivier Lefebvre said, in a statement.

“Our Ambassadeurs are looking forward to welcoming you again, with generosity, humility and sincerity.”

Cheval Blanc protection charter

The well-being and health of guests and Ambassadeurs is at the heart of the initiatives put in place by Maisons in the Cheval Blanc collection to guarantee their safety without compromising the quality of their experience, at all times.

The adopted measures are in alignment with hygiene and safety policies already in place at the Maisons, and will be discretely implemented by the hotel teams, to ensure peace of mind for guests during their stay.

The protocols, perfectly in-sink with the measures decreed by international and local authorities, have been integrated with in-house procedures to guarantee everyone’s well-being, and to offer those who so wish, a reduced number of points of contact.

Some of the most notable measures include:

Availability of pre-arrival check-in, with only one signature required on arrival by means of a sanitised tablet

Availability of check-out in one’s room the night before departure

Personalisation of procedures, adaptable to individual requirements

Widespread provision and availability of hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes

Training of all teams on precautionary measures and new protocols

Respect of physical social distancing

Wearing of masks or visors by all Ambassadeurs

Strict protocol of disinfecting rooms, air purification and increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all public spaces using certified products and equipment

Significant reduction of physical contact points by the introduction of alternative solutions such as: oral communication, use of digital displays and media, etc.

“It goes without saying that our teams remain entirely open to any specific needs of our guests, adapting accordingly within the limits of safety measures,” an announcement read.

Accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, Cheval Blanc Randheli is one-of-a-kind exclusive property from the luxury fashion group Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH).

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy — the creative mind behind some of the world’s most stunning resorts including the Chedi Muscat and many Aman resorts — Randheli marries contemporary aesthetic with the traditional Maldivian craftsmanship.

The multi-award-winning resort offers 46 villas in three different categories to choose from; Island, Water or Garden. They have a variety of contemporary design elements, high doors and ceilings, outdoor areas for relaxation, pool terraces, a 12.5m long private swimming pool and lagoon-side pontoons.

The award-winning Owner’s Villa at Cheval Blanc Randheli sprawls across its one-hectare dedicated island, and is accessible from a private berth and jetty. This four-bedroom villa is the epitome of exclusive privacy with unique facilities including its own spa, oversized 25-metre long outdoor pool, pristine beaches and exotic gardens.

Cheval Blanc Randheli consists of five sumptuous restaurants, and stylish bars, set amidst a backdrop of ivory beaches and crystalline waters. The award-winning Le 1947 fine dining restaurant offers an exceptional nine-course culinary experience, which pays tribute to French cuisine, interpreted with delicacy and creativity in a Maldivian setting.

The property’s Cheval Blanc Spa is located on its own private island, and offers Guerlain treatments.

The family-friendly destination is also home to the Le Carrousel and Le Paddock kids’ and teens’ clubs, providing unfettered access to unforgettable experiences.

For more information and bookings, please contact +960 6561515 or info.randheli@chevalblanc.com.