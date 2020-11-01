Kuredu Resort Maldives finally reopens: Are you ready?

After months of waiting, Kuredu Resort Maldives has finally reopened and is welcoming back its beloved guests!

Whether you’re visiting the resort this autumn after disrupted travel plans in the spring and summer, or spending the festive season at the resort to escape the chaos and uncertainty at home, you will be guaranteed a very warm welcome.

Those of you with travel plans for 2021 will feel your own excitement build everytime you see new posts of happy faces enjoying the relaxed tropical vibe of Kuredu appearing on social media – check Facebook and Instagram for your daily dose of Vitamin Kuredu!

The island has been well tended during the months you’ve been away. Kuredu’s gardeners have kept the island interior lush and green with new planted areas, the golf course has been kept in tip-top condition and ready for a ‘birdie’ or two, the beaches have been kept pristine and the pool sparkling – ready for a refreshing dip.

Kuredu’s team members are ready to bestow their hospitality upon you and have perfected your favourite cocktails and dishes and the Duniye Spa team are ready to massage away all the stresses and worries of the last few months.

Ready for thrilling rides over the top of the crystal clear lagoons are the team from Ocean Watersport, while the dive and snorkel team from Prodivers have the tanks filled, and masks and fins sorted ready to jump into incredible marine adventures with turtles, sharks and rays.

The entire team at Kuredu very much hope to share their island with you very soon, and in the meantime why not browse the resort’s app to check and pre-book your activities?