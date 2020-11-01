TTM Travel Summit 2020 to go virtual, focus on ‘reigniting Maldives tourism’

TTM Travel Summit 2020 focused on the theme of “Reigniting Tourism in Maldives” will go virtual this year, Orca Media Group confirmed Sunday.

TTM Travel Summit is an invitation-only event that brings together thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with the Maldives tourism. TTM Travel Summit is a part of TTM, which is the largest and leading travel trade events of Maldives.

This year, unlike the previous years, the TTM Travel Summit will take place virtually from November 24-26. This will be the fourth edition of the Travel Summit.

The TTM Travel Summit 2020 Virtual will be focused on “Reigniting Tourism in Maldives” where travel industry professionals will discuss ways to reignite tourism in Maldives, the market trends, analysis and the basic overview of Maldivian tourism industry as a whole.

The summit will be carried out as one-on-one sessions with a moderator and will be live on traveltrademaldives.com and its social media platforms.

The TTM Travel Summit 2020 Virtual will be followed by the pre-scheduled meetings between exhibitors and trade visitors that will also be held virtually from November 25-26. This year, the event will make use of TTM Connect software with added features including virtual profiles and video call feature.

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) is a product of Orca Media Group, a leading media and marketing company in Maldives.