Festive celebrations redesigned at LUX* North Malé Atoll

Celebrate life this festive season at LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas with our carefully curated schedule of sparkling celebrations and unique experiences. This year, the LUX* North Malé Atoll celebrations are redesigned to be brighter with even more Reasons to Go LUX*.

The festive programme is filled with glittering celebrations and unique highlights, including the resort’s spectacular Cinema Paradiso experience on the beach, world-renowned gala dinners, expert signature workshops including mixology classes and Café LUX* latte art classes.

To add the extra frosting on the top, join the resort team for dazzling lagoon views, live music and all-round good vibes at the LUX* Beach Party taking place at the beautiful Coconut Beach during the festive celebrations.

Guests will have the run of the spectacular six-hectare island with 67 one- and two-bedroom Beach and Overwater Villas as well as two of the three-bedroom LUX* Retreats located on the beach and overwater with a private dock. Whether your villa is overwater or tucked away between palms on the beach, you’ll have your own plunge pool and sundeck inspired by the tropical concept of indoor-outdoor living.

Be sure not to miss carefully crafted gastronomic journeys including TEX MEX night in Peruvian-Japanese signature restaurant INTI, the ultimate Seafood BBQ Beach Rouge Party or the White Party New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, set to go off with a bang with live entertainment throughout the night, illuminating the starlit sky.

The New Year’s Eve White Party is sure to amaze, with live music, surprise entertainment and a stunning location, perfect for creating those unforgettable New Year’s memories.

LUX* North Malé Atoll is a brand that cares, naturally the resort cares about guests experiences as well as doing its part for nature and the environment.

In the theme of the festive spirit, why not build a greater connection with nature while supporting the Olive Ridley project and adopt an Olive Ridley sea turtle. Marine conservation has always been close to the resort team’s hearts as they have a variety of marine life that call the island home. The Olive Ridley sea turtles frequently visit the island each year to lay their eggs on its shores.

This holiday season, not only will you help protect this endangered species, but you will leave the beautiful island with a full heart and endless memories to share with your loved ones.

Festive offer: Book your stay and receive 30 per cent reduced rate applicable on all villas. To learn more, please visit www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com or contact the reservations team at stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 668 2600.