Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives celebrates two years of making moments

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has launched a competition to celebrate its second anniversary, giving two social media followers an opportunity to win a two-night stay in the resort.

To take part in the campaign, guests are encouraged to share their views of “creating the dream moment in the Maldives”.

Fans of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives simply have to post a video or image on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the unique hashtag, #CreatingMomentsatMovenpick, and tag @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives.

The deadline for submission is November 29. Stay tuned to the social media handles of the resort (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for more details.

“For our second anniversary it is our wish that all our guests will create their own heartfelt moments with us and rediscover unique combinations of culinary delights, ethics, guest experience and genuine warmth of our hospitality. We have especially curated an array of exciting offerings to make your stay a story to remember,” Stanislaw Pajdzinski, General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, said.

Start sharing your dream holiday moments and you could soon be packing for a stay at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives reopened its doors to guests on October 1. For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.