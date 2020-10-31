Emerald Maldives Resort achieves GBAC STAR accreditation for health safety measures

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Emerald Maldives Resort has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention at its facilities.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organisations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations.

The programmes verifies that Emerald Maldives Resort implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said.

“By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, Emerald Maldives Resort was required to demonstrate compliance with the programme’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

The resort, developed by the Emerald Collection, an Italian company renowned for its construction and management of luxury all-inclusive resorts across East Africa, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World collection, the 120-villa Emerald Maldives resort is located in the Raa atoll, renowned for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world and boasts one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives.

Designed by architect Edward David Poole, each villa exudes contemporary and tropical influences to create modern and unique interiors. From the outside, the villas blend harmoniously with the backdrop of the serene, tropical island and on the inside awaits nothing short of a masterpiece. Poole’s striking design includes enormous sparkling, white marble bathrooms with lavish silver mirrors and colour blocked bedrooms with exotic marine life wall art to compliment.

All guests stay on deluxe all-inclusive basis, which means when they arrive at Emerald Maldives, everything is taken care of. Deluxe all-inclusive allows guests to dine at any of the four resorts’ restaurants as many times as they wish during their stay. They have unlimited access to the villa mini bar, which is fully stocked daily, enjoy premium spirits and all non-motorised water sports at no additional cost.

When it comes to dining, Emerald covers cuisines from every continent with four fantastic restaurants to choose from and each with their own menu, style, theme and ambience.

Home to a sumptuous haven of tranquillity, Emerald SPA, can be found in a secluded corner of the private island, offering a range of Bailnese and Thai treatments across 10 air-conditioned treatment rooms, as well as a Turkish bath, sauna and jacuzzi. ELEMIS treatments are also available for guests seeking a sensory wellness experience with a difference.

Situated on one of the quietest parts of the island, the Yoga Pavilion is the perfect setting to truly switch off and offers breath-taking sunrise yoga sessions.

The resort has also been built with sports and fitness lovers in mind, with two large tennis courts, two paddle courts and an air-conditioned Gym & Sports Centre with a state-of-the-art Technogym. Personal trainers are available to all guests too.

The resort has prioritised sustainability by using long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves to build the canopies, and solar panels on every villa to power the entire resort’s hot water. In a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste, the resort uses paper straws as well as glass bottles and the island is home to a recyclable water irrigation system and composting facility.