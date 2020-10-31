Check out LUX* South Ari Atoll’s new hygiene measures in new video

In a creative effort to further ensure travellers to safely visiting the Maldives, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has released a video of the health and safely measures implemented at the resort.

The measures are part of a group-wide Collective Care programme created by The Lux Collective to ensure seamless and safe travel to their hotels and resorts.

LUX* South Ari Atoll has implemented health and safety measures under the Collective Care programme that are in line with the recommendation of the World Health Organisation and the Maldives Health Protection Agency.

The resort’s focus is to offer guests a safe and private haven to fully relax and celebrate life after months of uncertainty.

Testing services are available for guests who require Covid-19 test results to return to their countries of origin or to their next destination of choice.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

Check out the video from LUX* South Ari Atoll’s IGTV channel here.