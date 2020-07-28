Create memories at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, reopening Oct 1

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is reopening its doors to guests on October 1.

Ahead of its reopening, the resort is implementing additional hygiene and safety measures that draw on the Mövenpick brand’s long-standing experience and best practices.

“Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are. The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, guests and partners remains our top priority as the world goes through this unprecedented crisis,” an announcement read.

“Our mission is protecting guests and staff, making sure travellers know they will feel safe, and by doing so revive guests’ interest in travel and we can’t wait to welcome you back soon.”

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is part of parent company Accor’s ALLSAFE label, which has been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world-leader in inspection and certification.

The resort has also taken these preventive measures:

ALL Safe Officer: a dedicated health and safety officer is available at all times, to oversee all procedures and assist guests with queries related hotel operations and preventative measures.

Reinforced cleaning programme in public areas with frequent disinfection of all high touch areas

Strengthened room-cleaning protocols including extra disinfection of high touch areas in the room and bathroom

Social distancing in all common areas as per local regulations

Sanitiser provided in key public areas (front desk, restaurants, etc.)

Teams given comprehensive safety and hygiene training

Assisted self-check in service

Online check in and check out service for bookings made through all.accor.com

In-villa dining options and in-room menus. Individually wrapped food packages upon request.

Enhanced food safety measures

Global medical support for all guests, in partnership with AXA

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.