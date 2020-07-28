Fushifaru Maldives to reopen on Oct 1 with new water villas

Fushifaru Maldives is gearing up for its reopening on October 1, with a fresh look and a collection of brand new overwater villas.

During the resort closure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Fushifaru is undergoing an exciting upgrade by adding 14 more stunning water villas, crafted with quintessential Maldivian design and modern aesthetics.

Located across the idyllic, aquamarine lagoon, the new water villas will be divided into sunrise and sunset categories. Eight of them will feature pools looking out onto the formidable horizon.

Since its opening in 2017, Fushifaru has been eager to meet travellers’ increasing demand for overwater accommodation options. With the upgrade, the number of water villas at the island will increase to 19 from five, bringing the resort’s total room inventory to 63, which includes a combination of beach and water villas.

“Fushifaru remains a small, boutique Maldivian chic resort and hopes to inspire more travellers to visit by providing more accommodation options,” an announcement read.

All the water villas boast chic and elegant interiors, with luxury amenities and spacious design.

The new water villas exude privacy and will be ideally placed for snorkelling on the house reef and admiring the variety and diversity of colourful marine life.

Wake up above the sea and walk out onto your terrace overlooking your private infinity pool and the turquoise colours of the ocean. Indulge in a jacuzzi bath under the blue skies, or as it turns gold with the sun setting. Relax and rejuvenate, unwind and reconnect with nature.

Only a 35-minute breathtaking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport, Fushifaru is nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites. Fushifaru is a with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, this boutique Maldivian chic resort’s 49 Beach and Water Villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities. Each of the villas features open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding area – some villas feature private plunge pools.

Dining experiences focus on regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement. Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali whilst flavourful Asian delicacies and mouth-watering varieties of freshly caught seafood can be savoured at Raakani. Signature cocktails and detoxtails are complemented by the best sunset views on island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi. A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of your villa, 24 hours.

Above the waterline — to up the ante on adventure, a fully-equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, whilst a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between residents and guests. Alternatively, take your game to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans. Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives or numerous social and sustainable activities.

Below the waterline — Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila, is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station and sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

Private wedding celebrations, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.