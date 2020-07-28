Sheraton Maldives partners with local authorities, Reefscapers to save coral reef

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has begun the second phase of its Coral Regeneration Programme.

Reefscapers has been appointed by the Maldivian government’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as custodians of the coral colonies in the Gulhi Falhu lagoon, which were destined to be either relocated or destroyed during a lagoon reclamation project.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa assists in relocating these colonies to its lagoon, regenerating the house reef that had been damaged by a combination of natural events in the region.

Interactive frame building activities led by experts offer guests hands on experience on the continuity of marine wildlife, while reducing one’s own coral reef footprint.

The structures are built locally in the island of Fulhadhoo in Baa atoll, providing an alternative business source to its 250 inhabitants whose primary source of income is fishing.

This initiative is an important aspect of the property’s commitment to protecting and preserving their environment through day-to-day operation, encompassing Marriott’s wider “Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction” campaign.

As part of this sustainable focus, the resort eliminated all single use plastic straws and bottles, replacing these with environmentally sustainable paper straws and reusable glass bottles.

Reefscapers coral propagation projects rank as some of the most successful in the world, founded by Marine environment onsultant Sebastien Stradal. To date, the team has transplanted more than six thousand coral frames using over 40 species of corals.

The ecological benefits derived from the implementation of these new reefs are patent, contributing to the overall diversity of wildlife and increase the productivity of a reef flat.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi, a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport. The resort is among the first resorts to offer complimentary transfers to its discerning guests.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to seven unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and three outdoor tropical fresh water pools, the resort caters for all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Nightly rates at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa start from $400/£315 per night based on two people sharing a Deluxe Garden View King Room on B&B basis. For bookings, please visit the resort’s website or contact +960 6642010.