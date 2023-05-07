Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives Welcomes New In-House Salsa Dancers

The Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has recently welcomed a new addition to its team – professional Salsa dancers Johanna Bremont and Roy Gomez. Originally from France and Mexico, the dance couple is ready to share their experience with guests at the resort.

The luxury resort offers free group Salsa dance sessions every day from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm at the beach, where guests can learn some new moves and have fun. Those who want to take their skills to the next level can also book a private tutorial with Johanna and Roy.

After learning some new moves, guests can showcase their newly acquired skills on the dancefloor at the ONU Bar every evening from 9.00 pm to 11.00 pm. Good vibes and a fun atmosphere are guaranteed!

Set in the heart of the pristine Noonu Atoll, Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is a luxury resort that offers guests five-star services that are fully personalised to their needs. Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, the resort offers a high degree of privacy and an array of luxurious villas located both overwater and on the beach.

Located in Noonu Atoll, one of the country’s most pristine atolls, the resort is a scenic 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport in the capital city of Malé. With the addition of the new in-house Salsa dancers, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is committed to providing a unique and unforgettable experience for its guests.