One&Only Resorts’ At One with Nature experiences: Luxury snorkelling safari in Maldives

One&Only Resorts has introduced a collection of bespoke ‘At One With Nature’ experiences to authentically immerse guests in their destination.

From hiking through the ancient Nyungwe Forest in Rwanda, to sailing over deserts through Dubai’s sunrise skies, to sighting wildlife in the undiscovered Malaysian rainforest, One&Only has curated awe-inspiring and adventurous experiences to evoke a magical sense of wonder of the natural world.

Luxury snorkelling safari with One&Only Reethi Rah in Maldives

Reethi Rah, which means “beautiful island” in Dhivehi, has 12 pristine white sand beaches and six kilometres of shoreline to explore, as well as energising water sports, experiences and excursions — one of the most extensive offerings in the Maldives.

Surrounded by tropical blue oceans and vivid greenery, One&Only Reethi Rah is a paradise of opportunity and a space to reconnect with nature.

Guests can explore the water by boarding a private yacht and setting sail into the endless blue Indian Ocean, with time to stop at reefs filled with life below the water, including turtles, eels, fish and dramatic manta rays.

Above the water, the team will prepare a culinary feast complete with chilled champagne and an opportunity to enjoy complete isolation on a deserted sandbank.

Heading back to the resort, guests can relax on the spacious deck, sipping on champagne and watching the sky explode in beauty as the sun sets below the turquoise blue waters.

This experience costs from $3,832 for up to six guests and is approximately four hours.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.

Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.

