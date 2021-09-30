Soneva illuminates rare guest experiences with sparkling Soneva Stars calendar

Soneva, the world-leading luxury resorts operator, has announced a sparkling line-up of Soneva Stars for October and November.

This ever-changing calendar across Soneva’s award-winning resorts in the Maldives and Thailand inspires a ‘lifetime of rare experiences’ for guests, welcoming an eclectic array of world-renowned chefs, sporting heroes, wellness specialists, artists and so much more.

The year-round programme ensures that every stay at Soneva is not only unique, but also inspiring and transformative, too – whether its intimate meals prepared by the world’s most acclaimed restaurateurs; holistic wellness sessions with leading therapists and healers; sports coaching from world-class players; or insightful talks by eminent experts and thought-leaders.

This autumn, Soneva’s kitchens will host some of the world’s finest culinary talents.

Esben Holmboe Bang, head chef of the three Michelin-starred Maaemo in Norway, will grace Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani’s intimate chefs’ tables between October 2 and 9. Known for his bold cooking style, he uses entirely organic, biodynamic, or wild produce that distils the essence of Norway’s dramatic landscape.

Jarno Eggen, chef and owner of Holland’s two Michelin-starred De Groene Lantaarn, will be at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 7 to 22.

Teresa Gutiérrez, head chef of the all-women team at Azafrán in La Mancha, Spain, will be at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 15 to 25. Working with the finest regional ingredients such as Manchego cheese and locally grown mushrooms, her restaurant has been awarded one Sol by Spain’s prestigious Repsol Guide, as well as a Bib Gourmand from Michelin.

The UK’s Michael Wignall, known for his pursuit of perfection in flavour, texture and appearance, will be showcasing his complex culinary craftmanship at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 22 to 28.

During the Diwali holidays, Chef Asma Khan, who stars in the latest series of Netflix’s Chef’s Table and whose restaurant Darjeeling Express was named by the Michelin Guide as one of the UK’s finest Indian dining destinations, will be at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 30 to November 7.

Mumbai’s Vicky Ratnani, the chef, cookbook author and TV presenter also known as the ‘gastronaut’, will be at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 30 to November 14.

Martin Bruhn, the executive chef behind Grace restaurant, the A-list favourite in West Berlin, will be at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani between November 10 and 25.

Thomas Rode Andersen, the acclaimed chef and functional lifestyle coach, will be hosting exclusive dinners at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from November 23 to December 4.

From the world of sport and fitness, tennis legend Jonas Björkman will be making a welcome return to Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 20 to 30. The former world number one doubles, and number four singles champion will be offering one-to-one coaching for guests wanting to improve their game.

Also returning to Soneva Fushi is football star Mikael Silvestre, who will be running his popular children’s football camp from October 15 to 24.

Former Swedish international footballer, Jesper Blomqvist, who won more than 30 caps for his country, as well as playing for Manchester United and IFK Göteborg, will be at Soneva Jani from October 22 to 30.

Master fitness trainer Johnny Owen will be at Soneva Jani until October 15, before taking up a winter residency at Soneva Fushi until January 14, 2022. With an intuitive coaching style that is intentional, attentive and motivational, he helps guests expand their wellbeing practices and break through pre-conceived boundaries.

World-renowned healers, therapists and wellness specialists will also be sharing their knowledge and experience with Soneva’s guests this autumn.

Yoga specialist Hitesh Kumar will be at Soneva Jani until October 31.

Stephen Kirwin, the acclaimed neuromuscular and orthopaedic sports massage therapist who is also a 12-time Ironman, will be working with guests at Soneva Jani from October 1 to November 30.

Roger J. Moore, named in Tatler’s Best of the Best guide, will be sharing his unique practice that combines science, medicine, Eastern wellness philosophies, psychotherapeutics and spirituality with guests at Soneva Jani from October 22 to December 20.

Soneva Art and Glass, the Maldives’ only hot glass studio at Soneva Fushi, will welcome Danish artist Trine Drivsholm for a residency between October 20 and November 10. She is known for her exquisite glass sculptures with perfectly balanced form and wonderfully tactile properties.

Astronomer and astrophysicist Dr Becky Smethurst will be leading guests on a voyage of discovery across the night skies and hosting fascinating talks on space and the stars at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani – she will be at the resorts from October 21 to 31.

Swedish star Måns Zelmerlöw, the multi-hyphenate pop singer, songwriter, television presenter and former Eurovision winner, will be at Soneva Fushi from October 11 to 28.

Also hailing from Sweden, the renowned television host and yoga expert Kristin Kaspersen will be at Soneva Fushi from October 30 to November 6. During her stay, she will be hosting a series of morning yoga classes for guests as well as sharing an insight into her wellness philosophy.

Then during the half term holidays from October 18 to 25, Oppidan Education will be returning to Soneva Fushi. The UK-based mentoring firm works with children and teens to support their learning outside of the classroom and help them reach their fullest potential – Oppidan’s experts will be hosting one-on-one mentoring sessions, as well as complimentary daily activities that combine learning and fun at The Den.

Founded by Sonu and Eva Shivdasani in 1995, Soneva is a global collection of award-winning sustainable resorts.

The idyllic island settings combine exquisite hospitality with a SLOW LIFE philosophy that treads lightly on the earth.

Through rare, one-of-a-kind experiences, guests are invited to reconnect with the beauty of nature and embrace the luxury of time and space.

