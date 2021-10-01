‘Connect with Maldives-Your Safe Haven’ webinar held for South Korea travel trade

Visit Maldives hold “Connect with Maldives – Your Safe Haven” webinar targeting travel trade professionals from South Korea.

The 1-hour webinar, held on 30th September, was hosted on Visit Maldives’ virtual platform. It was attended by about 100 top travel agents from South Korea.

Opening the webinar, Managing Director of Visit Maldives Thoyyib Mohamed highlighted the priority given by Maldives to ensure tourists have a truly safe and holistic experience during their stay in the destination.

He spoke of the latest covid updates, eforts by the authorities to vaccinate all employees working in the tourism sector, accommodation options and activities tourists can indulge in while visiting the Maldives.

The main purpose of the webinar was to promote Maldives as a safe haven for travellers and update the South Korean travel trade with the latest information and travel guidelines from the destination.

It also provided opportunities for our industry partners to showcase their products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards). It also promoted the experiences unique to Maldives.

Furthermore, through the webinar Visit Maldives promoted the geographical advantages of the scattered islands of Maldives, allowing natural social distancing making Maldives one of the safest destinations for tourists.

During the webinar the travel trade professionals from South Korea were also informed of the strict measures in place at our tourist establishments.

Crossroads Maldives, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives and Singapore Airlines participated in this webinar along with Visit Maldives.

Three raffles were also drawn during the webinar, for which winners were selected through a quiz. The free holiday raffles were sponsored by SAii Lagoon Crossroads Maldives, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa Maldives and JW Marriott Maldives. Each winner of the raffles will get to bring a plus one for their free vacation in one of these properties in the Maldives.

The webinar was held in line with Visit Maldives’ strategy to maintain the destination’ presence in the South Korean market and to efficiently promote various segments of tourism to travel trade professionals. This strategy aims to assist the destination increase future bookings and arrival figures from South Korea once the market lifts travel restrictions.

Visit Maldives has organised and participated in various activities targeting the South Korean market, in order to maintain the momentum of the destination in this market. At the same time more activities are being organised.

Activities held so far this year include outdoor advertising campaigns, online sales promotion with Palm Tours, honeymoon fair with Palm Tours, print media advertising campaigns with Noblesse and Trevie.

Activities planned for the year include influencer familiarisation trips and joint campaigns with airlines and tour operators.