JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La hosts Fitness Fest

JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La is pleased to introduce the first of its kind Fitness Fest in the Maldives in conjunction with World Wellness Weekend.

The JEN’S Fitness Fest is a collaborative event launched on Saturday, 18 September 2021.

The goal is to conduct the fest annually in collaboration with local partners and leading fitness professionals and clubs in the Maldives showcasing local talent and different style of workout and fitness opportunities that are available for the residents of Male city.

This year’s partners are Elite, Heat and Glow Fitness, supported by Bon Aqua as the beverage partner. The event partner was Hub Events and media was represented by Adhadhu online news channel.

The event was held in the open-air prime spot of Usfasgandu, with free entrance open to the public, to allow people to experience the workouts.

Elite Fitness showcased multidisciplinary workout options of group fitness trends such as Les Mills Body Attack, Body Pump, Strong Nation, Pound Fitness, Zumba workouts and more. Many of our colleagues and the public joined to experience the activities.

A stand-alone pop-up food outlet of JEN’s Kitchen ‘on the go’ was open with a healthy range of beverages and sandwich options for the public during the event.

A raffle draw was done with enticing fitness prizes given away to participants during the event which included 6 month personal training membership from Heat Health and Fitness, a 1 month group fitness membership from Glowfit, 3 months group fitness membership from Elite fitness, 1 month gym membership from JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La , a Chill and Relax pool package for 2 persons at JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La and a 2 nights 3 days stay at JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La.

The General Manager Brice Lunot said: “The wellness tourism industry has been growing steadily over the last few years, and this is one of the many projects we have in the pipe line to expand on this year to work with the local community and help to build a wellness trend around tourism while paving a free platform for the people of Male’ city to experience fitness first hand.”

Shangri-La and its properties are well known for their part in Corporate Social Responsibility and raising awareness and contributing and conducting initiatives and awareness programmes every year for their guests, staff and for society.

JEN by Shangri-La has been designed with modern, highly driven pacesetters in mind, a generation of that are hungry to explore all that Asia has to offer.

JEN’s design and lifestyle centric hotels boast inspired interiors, buzzing co-working spaces, exciting mod-Asian F&B concepts, performance-driven wellness, and thought-provoking programming that champions the culture, conversations and communities driving the region today.

JEN has a strategic portfolio of nine hotels located in key Asian gateway cities – Beijing, Hong Kong SAR, Shenyang, Johor Puteri Harbour, Maldives Malé, Manila, Penang, and Singapore; with five more hotels in the pipeline across Mainland China.