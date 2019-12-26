Local art brand Moodhu Vibes debuts with Personal Planner 2020

Moodhu Vibes, a homegrown art and crafts brand that stands for the combination of the sea and productivity, has launched its first product, a personal planner.

Designed especially for the sea lovers, the Personal Planner 2020 was launched at a special event held at LUX* South Ari Atoll on Tuesday. Jonas Amstad, the General Manager of LUX* South Ari, did the honour of launching the planner.

Jonas emphasised on the commitment of LUX* Hotels & Resorts to support local businesses and creativity.

“LUX* supports the local community and its creative artists. In this regard, we are proud to host Moodhu Vibes and its partners,” he said.

Special invitees and several local entrepreneurs attended the event were they were entertained by the much talented artist Mariyam ‘Raalhu Mariyambu’ Maeesha.

With authentic pictures of the Maldives, the Personal Planner 2020 is a productive tool to organise the daily routine and record every moment of 2020.

The Personal Planner 2020 will be available for pre-order from Paaticles from December 31.

Established by two young entrepreneurs, Moodhu Vibes carries the vision of fostering a shared love for the Maldives and bringing products which are associated with the love and passion for the ocean.