Business Featured Local News

Local art brand Moodhu Vibes debuts with Personal Planner 2020

80 views December 26, 2019

Moodhu Vibes, a homegrown art and crafts brand that stands for the combination of the sea and productivity, has launched its first product, a personal planner.

Designed especially for the sea lovers, the Personal Planner 2020 was launched at a special event held at LUX* South Ari Atoll on Tuesday. Jonas Amstad, the General Manager of LUX* South Ari, did the honour of launching the planner.

Jonas emphasised on the commitment of LUX* Hotels & Resorts to support local businesses and creativity.

“LUX* supports the local community and its creative artists. In this regard, we are proud to host Moodhu Vibes and its partners,” he said.

Special invitees and several local entrepreneurs attended the event were they were entertained by the much talented artist Mariyam ‘Raalhu Mariyambu’ Maeesha.

With authentic pictures of the Maldives, the Personal Planner 2020 is a productive tool to organise the daily routine and record every moment of 2020.

The Personal Planner 2020 will be available for pre-order from Paaticles from December 31.

Established by two young entrepreneurs, Moodhu Vibes carries the vision of fostering a shared love for the Maldives and bringing products which are associated with the love and passion for the ocean.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Russia’s Azur Air begins charter service to Maldives
Hotel Jen wins Maldives’ leading business hotel award for seventh year
Velaa Private Island’s festivities begin early with sixth anniversary celebrations
Villa Hotels crowned Maldives’ leading hotel brand
Gordon Ramsay back in Maldives, spends festive family getaway in Amilla Fushi
LUX* South Ari Atoll hosts Christmas tree competition

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House