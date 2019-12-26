Hotel Jen wins Maldives’ leading business hotel award for seventh year

Hotel Jen Malé Maldives by Shangri-La has once again been named the leading business hotel in Maldives.

During the Maldives Travel Awards gala, held on December 19 at Crossroads Maldives, Nina Mohamed, the Marketing and Communications Manager at Hotel Jen, received the award.

“This truly is an outstanding achievement for us to win this award. It is a tribute to all of our staff who work so hard to ensure that our guests have the perfect holiday and stay whilst on business or leisure,” Nina said, after collecting the trophy.

With this latest win, Hoten Jen has secured the award seven times.

Following the win, Hotel Jen thanked each and every member of the staff for their continued contributions and loyal support.

As the leading business hotel in the Maldives, the hotel says that it will continue to build and maintain integrity and set benchmarks in service delivery within a highly competitive industry.

Hotel Jen says that its focus has been on strengthening the training and development of its associates in order to promote world-class productivity, develop leadership and skills in view of creating a pipeline of talent to ensure the highest standards of excellence that are consistent with Jen’s unique brand of style and service delivery.

“We feel very honoured to receive this award again,” Rahim Flynn General Manager of Hotel Jen Male Maldives by Shangri-La, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Being named the leading business hotel is recognition of our high standards and services. Winning this award for the seventh year serves as evidence that guests and all recognise the commitment and quality of service, we deliver every day, I am very excited, happy and so proud of my team.”

The only international business hotel in the Maldives, Hotel Jen Male Maldives by Shangri-La is ideally located in the commercial and administrative district of capital Male, making it the preferred stay for business travellers and transit passengers.

The 14-storey building is the tallest hotel in the capital, and offers 114 rooms, including a Deluxe Suite. The three food and beverage outlets include a grab and go cafe, an all-day dining restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant overlooking an infinity swimming pool.

Hotel Jen also houses two meeting rooms and a ballroom, which offers the perfect setting for prestigious social events and large conferences, as well as a 24-hour gym and the famous Aristo Spa where guests can indulge in a massage to wind down the day.

Initiated in 2012 by Maldives Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.