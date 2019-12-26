Russia’s Azur Air begins charter service to Maldives

Russian charter airline Azur Air has launched charter service to the Maldives in time for the festive holiday season.

The first Azur Air charter flight to the Maldives landed at the country’s main Velana International Airport Wednesday afternoon. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying some 400 tourists from Russia and CIS countries.

Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with officials from the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) and Resort Life Maldives, the local travel agency which operates the charter in collaboration with Russia’s Anex Tour, welcomed the crew and passengers of the flight.

An official from Resort Life Maldives told local media that another charter flight has been arranged for early next month. Azur Air will operate several charter flights between Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow and the Velana International Airport throughout 2020, he added.

With an all-Boeing fleet of 29 aircraft, including 11 Boeing 767-300ER jets and four Boeing 777-300ER planes, Azur Air operates seasonal charters to several countries, including China, India, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The airline also flies to several domestic destinations in Russia.

Russia is the sixth largest source market to the Maldives. Arrivals from Russia stood at 66,161 by the end of October — a 16.3 per cent increase over the 56,882 from a year ago.