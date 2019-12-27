Bandos Maldives wins leading dive resort award for fifth year

Bandos Maldives has been named the leading dive resort in Maldives for the fifth consecutive year.

The latest award was presented at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards gala, held on December 19 at Crossroads Maldives.

Initiated in 2012 by MATATO, the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.

At the Maldives Travel Awards, Bandos Maldives has won the ‘Leading Dive Resort’ title each year since 2014.

“It is our pleasure to announce that we have been awarded as the best leading dive resort award, by Maldives Travel Awards. This is the fifth time we have won this award consecutively. We would like to thank all of you on this occasion, for your amazing support in our continuous success,” an announcement by the resort read.

Located in North Male Atoll and accessible by a short 10-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Bandos features spacious rooms with balconies overlooking the garden, beach or the ocean.

Authentic Thai cuisine can be enjoyed at Koon Thai restaurant, whilst Sea Breeze Café offers western and international food by the sea. A wide range of buffet foods can be savoured at Gallery Restaurant. Huvan and Sand Bar provide lovely tropical settings to enjoy cocktails and live entertainment. Umi Yaki restaurant serves Japanese Teppanyaki food.

A pool with swim up bar is available, while beauty and massage treatments are available at the resort’s spa. Club House offers a range of fitness activities, including a gym, aerobics, badminton, tennis courts, squash and table tennis, while Kokko Club offers babysitting services along with a range of programmes for the little ones.

The resort also features a water sports centre and a dive school.