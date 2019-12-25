LUX* South Ari Atoll hosts Christmas tree competition

LUX* South Ari Atoll has hosted a Christmas tree making competition for its team members.

Nine teams from across the various departments of the resort took part in the Creative Christmas Tree Making Competition.

Each of the nine Christmas trees were stunning, as the teams showed team spirit, talent and creativity throughout the competition.

The Gardening Team was crowned the winner, whilst the Housekeeping Team and The Front Office Team were named the first and second runner-up, respectively.

“We encourage our team members to demonstrate their creative spirit in entertaining our guests throughout this festive,” the resort said.

