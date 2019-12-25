Sun Siyam Iru Fushi scores hat-trick as Maldives leading wellness, spa resort

The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives has been named the leading wellness and spa resort in Maldives for the third consecutive year.

The latest award was presented at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards gala, held Thursday evening at Crossroads Maldives.

Initiated in 2012 by MATATO, the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.

The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives has won the ‘Leading Wellness and Spa Resort’ title each year since 2017.

The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship property in The Sun Siyam Resorts’ collection, is located in the northern Noonu Atoll, and is accessible by a 40-minute seaplane flight from the Maldives main Velana International Airport.

In addition to the entire island being a sanctuary of natural beauty, The Spa by Thalgo at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is an open immersion in organic earth and vibrant sea, the elements from which Ayurveda draws its centuries-old healing power.

The Spa by Thalgo France has perfected this ancient holistic tradition, blending its timeless wisdom with contemporary practices found both East and West. A resident Ayurvedic Doctor guides guests on their own personalised journeys to wellness both during their stay and beyond, while expert practitioners in traditional massage, authentic Maldivian-inspired rituals and world-renowned wellness practices combine finely honed knowledge with a naturally healing touch.

All this takes place in a setting that mirrors the natural splendour of the island. Wood, stone, water and light — all the fundamental elements of the earth — come together in perfect harmony in the design of the spa’s 20 treatment rooms, which are complemented by hydrotherapy pools, steam rooms and saunas. Additionally, dedicated relaxation areas are designed as natural sanctuaries, allowing guests to take a moment before emerging renewed.