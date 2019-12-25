Cocoon Maldives wins ‘Leading Designer Resort’ title at Maldives Travel Awards

Cocoon Maldives has been recognised as leading designer resort in Maldives.

The award was presented at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards gala, held Thursday evening at Crossroads Maldives.

At the 2018 Maldives Travel Awards, Cocoon Maldives won the ‘Leading Beach Resort’ title.

Cocoon Maldives, located in Ookolhufinolhu Island in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. The five-star resort, which officially opened in March, houses 150 villas that are exclusively designed by Lago, one of Italy’s finest design firms.

The resort, accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, features three restaurants and two bars offering a variety of cuisines from around the world and romantic dining experiences.

The Cube Spa at Cocoon is located in the heart of the island to ensure maximum privacy and intimacy, and offers variety of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments with qualified masseurs from Bali. Adjacent to the spa is the all-new ‘Garden of Eden’ wellness area, which features a jacuzzi, a steam and sauna room, as well as a kneipp pool.