Vakkaru Maldives pledges support for Australian bushfire crisis

Vakkaru Maldives has pledged its support for the Australian bushfire crisis, with plans to host a charity dinner to raise funds for Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES).

Vakkaru’s General Manager Nicholas Mason has strong ties to Australia, and said he and his team were moved by the plight of Australia and its wildlife and wanted to raise money for WIRES’ dedicated emergency fundraiser.

“We’re located in a UNESCO biosphere reserve here in the Baa atoll, so we understand the importance and fragility of healthy ecosystems,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many injured animals and such widespread loss of life and natural habitat. We hope our contribution helps the incredible WIRES team to rescue and care for as many sick, injured and orphaned native animals as possible.”

Guests on island at Vakkaru will be invited to an Australian-themed dinner on Saturday at Vakku Grill, the resort’s signature restaurant on the beach.

The set menu dinner is inspired by the country’s food culture, using an array of produce and supplies from Australia and the Maldives, curated by General Manager Mason, Executive Chef Prasong Taochan and Sommelier Stefanie Wiesner. The menu items include braised pork belly with vegemite sauce, grilled Australian black angus beef tenderloin and Tasmanian salmon couscous, and chai cake for the main course, as well as choices of pavlova and lamington for the dessert.

Wine pairing will also be available as part of the dinner experience, and the resort’s resident sommelier has selected some of Australia’s iconic wines.

All proceeds will be donated to WIRES to ensure that the native fauna affected by the bushfire are receiving the best of care.

