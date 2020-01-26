Summer Island Maldives wins prestigious HolidayCheck Gold Award

Summer Island Maldives has been awarded a HolidayCheck Gold Award, one of the most prestigious accolades in the tourism industry.

Every January, the world’s most popular hotels are ranked by customers, with the most popular granted a HolidayCheck Award. Out of hundreds of thousands of hotels and resorts around the globe, this year just 732 hotels, in 38 countries, received the HolidayCheck Award. Only 188 hotels in the world received this year’s Gold Award.

More than 950,000 guest reviews determined the 2020 award winners. To be eligible for the award, a hotel or resort property must garner at least 50 new reviews between December 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019, with a recommendation rate of at least 90 per cent.

The HolidayCheck Gold Award is a special accolade – only hotels that have already received the HolidayCheck Award at least five times in a row and have continuously received outstanding reviews receive this award.

Summer Island Maldives also recently won South Asia’s Leading Beach Resort and Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort at the 2017 and 2018 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).

A four-star resort located in north Male’ atoll, Summer Island Maldives is one of the Maldives’ first resorts, and remains locally owned. A recent refurbishment has created fresh and zesty rooms, award-winning restaurants, a rustic beach bar, and a world-class, overwater spa.

Summer Island Maldives made headlines recently by installing the world’s largest 3–D printed reef, in a bid to help corals adapt to a warming climate. The project is part of the resort’s environmental initiatives, which have also seen recent bans on plastic bottles, bags and drinking straws, and a shift to solar power.