Soneva extends partnership with Oppidan Education to offer children out-of-school learning

Soneva has announced the expansion of its education offering in order to ensure visiting children and teenagers feel fully supported outside of term-time.

Soneva is celebrated for offering families unique and enlightening experiences. The world-leading luxury resort operator has an ongoing commitment to ensure that their younger guests stay inspired and intrigued.

Following the success of the October/November workshops, Soneva Fushi in Maldives will once again be partnering with Oppidan Education, a British-based mentoring firm created to help children change their capabilities, attitudes and beliefs they have about themselves and their education.

Soneva and Oppidan both recognise the importance of out-of-classroom learning and with this shared goal in mind, Oppidan will host two further residencies at Soneva Fushi throughout 2020: from February 12-22 and April 3-15, respectively.

Offering both Soneva guests and locals of the Baa atoll additional support during their school holidays where needed, Soneva has taken steps to ensure that children of all ages fully enjoy their holiday, irrespective of exam pressures. With Oppidan’s ethos focusing on the need to take education out of the classroom, complimentary drop-in workshops will be hosted each morning at Soneva Fushi, with the chance to learn more about the atoll, Maldivian culture and other key skills on offer to both younger guests and the children who permanently call the island home.

Henry Faber and Walter Kerr, Directors of Oppidan Education, will be leading these sessions before hosting private one-on-one appointments for those eager to further their educational efforts each afternoon.

The ongoing partnership is part of Soneva’s enduring passion for educational experiences that go above and beyond the typical school curriculum.

The Soneva Fushi Children’s Den is a well-loved space created to engender fun, creative play is already a highly popular offering at the resort, yet there are many other bespoke experiences that make the resort so special as a place for learning. Whether spending time looking to the stars with the on-property astronomer, on deck with Soneva in Aqua yacht captain, hunting for mushrooms with the mycologist, Soneva Fushi is home to so many experts who will happily share their skills and wisdom.

There is also a wealth of unique life experiences for little guests (and adults) to enjoy, especially for anyone looking to learn a more active skill on the water, with the Maldives’ first sustainable surfing programme, snorkelling or diving sessions and ocean-life experiences with marine biologists just a few examples.

In 1995, the award-winning luxury resort Soneva Fushi set the standard for all desert island barefoot luxury hideaways in the Maldives. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi pairs Robinson Crusoe fantasy with intelligent luxury.

Stay in one of the 63 private villas, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. Each comes with their own stretch of beach, most have their own pools, and are hidden among dense foliage within touching distance of a pristine coral reef. Intuitive service is provided by Mr./Ms. Friday butlers.

Highlights include the open-air Cinema Paradiso, exploring the cosmos at the high-tech Observatory, the home-made chocolate and ice cream rooms, five hundred wines to choose from, nine different restaurants both on the island itself and at Out of the Blue, the recently completed two-storey overwater structure and countless destination dining options.

Soneva launched its floating villa concept, Soneva in Aqua, a luxury two-cabin yacht that sets sail from Soneva Fushi. Explore the treasure trove that is the children’s Den, that comes with a Lego room, dress up room, two pools, a water slide and more. There is a multi-purpose facility that encompasses the Maldives’ only hot glass studio, the glass gallery, and boutique where guests can learn the art of glassblowing.

If the experiences are magical, the philosophy is simple: No news, no shoes. No pretensions either.