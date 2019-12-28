TMA welcomes two aircraft together for first time, expands fleet to 55

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) on Friday welcomed two aircraft together to its fleet for the first time, as the Maldives’ main seaplane operator continues its expansion drive.

With the two Twin Otter aircraft, which landed at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport Friday evening, TMA will have 55 aircraft operating on regular flights throughout the Maldivian archipelago, making it the largest seaplane operator in the world.

“We started with 2 Twin Otters almost 27 years ago and have now grown to become a massive operation of 55 twin otters today. Our heartfelt gratitude to our amazing #Tmateam and #TMAPartners for the invaluable support, camaraderie and continued patronage,” an announcement by the airline read.

TMA had in September announced plans to add four additional seaplanes to its fleet, with the first of the four arriving in September.

TMA started in 1989 as a company operating a helicopter fleet under the name Hummingbird Island Helicopters.

Eight years later, the name was changed to Hummingbird Island Airways, as the first seaplane was added to the fleet. The transition to a seaplane-only fleet was completed in 1999. A year later, the name Trans Maldivian Airways came to be, and still today represents a synonym for connecting the Maldives islands.

In February 2013, Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment and advisory firms, acquired controlling stakes in TMA and its sole competitor Maldivian Air Taxi (MAT), and merged the two under the TMA brand.

A consortium led by US-based Bain Capital and Chinese conglomerate Tempus Group had in 2017 bought TMA from Blackstone for around USD 550 million.

Seaplane is the preferred mode of transport between the main Velana International Airport and dozens of resorts, especially those located in the outer atolls.

A new seaplane terminal being developed at the Velana International Airport is expected to come into operation in May 2020.

The terminal, which costs USD 40 million, is part of a USD 800 million mega project to expand and upgrade the Maldives’ main gateway to cater to at least seven million passengers per annum. The project also involves building a brand new runway and a new international passenger terminal, as well as other support facilities, including a fuel farm that can store 45 million litres and a 120,000 tonne cargo facility.