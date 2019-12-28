Komandoo Maldives’ Christmas tree highlights plastic pollution

This year, Komandoo Resort Maldives has a very special Christmas tree; the tree is made up from 1000 plastic bottles that have washed up on Komandoo’s beaches since the start of 2019.

Although looking spectacular, the tree does help show a very real problem.

These bottles are not from Komandoo, which has worked hard to reduce its single-use plastics by over 95 per cent, and hope to be 100 per cent plastic-free in the near future. These bottles rather help show how the issues surrounding plastic use, and wider environmental pressures, are global ones — ones which require all of us to not only work hard but also work together to tackle.

Komandoo has also continued to introduce solar panels to provide energy and heating, use grey-water for its gardens and have started to provide eco-friendly bags for guests to use to take their plastic waste home (where wider recycling options are more readily available).

Research has shown that 10 per cent of all plastic used ends up in our oceans, the equivalent of 700 billion plastic bottles! Scientists have suggested that by 2050 there could be more plastic in our ocean than fish, and only by working to reduce the plastic we all use we can hope to stop and reverse this trend.

“We urge all of our guests, champions and partners to work towards a plastic-free lifestyle where possible and help protect our fragile environment, and with luck, next year’s tree will be a lot a smaller,” the resort said, in an announcement.

“We will be recycling every bottle used in the tree after the festive season.”

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Komandoo offers 65 villas in five categories. Each of them is independent well-appointed villas spaced adequately to provide privacy.

Since first opening in 1998, the resort has provided its guests with a unique take on the Maldivian dream holiday with its quiet, adult-only vibe, understated luxury and excellent service. It has remained one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives.