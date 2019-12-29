Eco-friendly festive celebrations at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has hosted an extraordinary line-up of events for this festive season.

For this festive season, creativity at Grand Park kodhipparu has gone to a whole new level.

As part of its commitment to protect the environment, the resort initiated several eco-friendly practices to contribute to the future of this unique destination.

Chief amongst those initiatives is an eco-friendly Christmas tree. It’s not just a tree, but an eco-friendly tree made from waste bottles collected over the past year.

In addition to the eco-friendly tree, Grand Park Kodhipparu carved and painted its festive decorations in-house. These decorations — a project led by Director of Engineering Prakash Adumbil — are on display throughout the resort, from food and beverage outlets to beach club and The Spa.

Festive celebrations at Grand Park Kodhipparu kicked off on December 23 and will continue until January 1. These celebrations include a tree lightening ceremony, special Christmas themed buffet, culinary experiences by guest Chef Bernard Leprince, surprise Santa visit, wine and champagne dinners, as well as a special countdown party December 31.

“A very warm welcome to Grand Park Kodhiparu, Maldives Maldives at this special time of the year. We are happy to host of festive celebrations with a wide range of exciting activities created for you, your family and friends. From themed buffets to exclusive culinary journeys, to soothing Spa treatments, memorable stays and spectacular celebrations,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager at Grand Park Kodhipparu, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We wish you a harmonious Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Located in North Male Atoll and a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.