PSG striker Mauro Icardi in Maldives for festive family getaway

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi is in Maldives for a festive family getaway.

Icardi is spending the Christmas holidays at Baglioni Resort Maldives with his wife, Argentine media personality Wanda Nara, and their two daughters, Francesca and Isabella.

The Argentine professional footballer plays as a striker for PSG, on loan from Serie A club Inter Milan, and the Argentina national team.

Icardi began his footballing career at La Masia, the youth system of La Liga club Barcelona, before moving to Serie A club Sampdoria to begin his professional career in 2012.

After an impressive season, he joined Inter Milan in July 2013, where he developed into one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. Icardi won the Capocannoniere in both the 2014–15 and 2017–18 seasons, and was named the captain of Inter in 2015, at age 22. Three years later, Icardi was integral for Inter reaching a place in the UEFA Champions League, their first time in six years. He currently ranks as the club’s eighth highest goalscorer of all time.

In 2019, on the summer transfer window deadline day, Icardi signed for French side Paris Saint-Germain on a one-year loan deal.

