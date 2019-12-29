Four Seasons Resort Maldives Kuda Huraa unveils new tropical Beach Pavilions

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has unveiled new beach hideaways that capture the resort’s all-embracing ocean village vibe and offer a connection to nature and a reconnection to self.

Flanked by the welcoming embrace of a lapping lagoon, lively gardens and genuinely caring staff, two new accommodation categories provide the perfect spot to relax and recalibrate: the recently-unveiled Two-Bedroom Beach Pavilion with Pool, and 10 Deluxe Beach Pavilions with Pool.

Soothing sounds abound with feature fountains splashing into spacious, extended pools creating a relaxing oasis vibe. Additional garden seating and relaxing daybeds offer more space to sit and soak up the gorgeous surrounds. The new “island-view-and-hues” palette continues the indoor-outdoor union: light and bright interiors are enlivened by bold bougainvillea accents; driftwood-coloured floors ensure the ocean energy is ever present; and a new pool-view “portal” window creates a living picture.

“Every detail of Kuda Huraa has been designed to offer ease of experience, from spontaneity of service to the wellness-inspired activities that reset your mind,” Randy Shimabuku, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Our reimagined beach hideaways set the ‘at home in nature’ scene for all of this to unfold.”

Two-Bedroom Beach Pavilion with Pool: A spacious, steps-from-the-sand family sanctuary. Two bedrooms and bathrooms ensure a freedom of space, while a free-form plunge pool, private garden and gazebo invite outdoor lounging and living.

Deluxe Beach Pavilion with Pool: Holiday-home havens set in their own garden surround with direct yet private access to the beach. Fling open the bedroom double-doors to soak up the sunshine and tropical views from the cocooning comfort of the private plunge pool, thatched bale daybed or lush lawn.

Kuda Huraa’s enchanting and endearing island community is rooted in ocean devotion, sublime service and effortless ease – something that can only be earned through 20 years of getting it right.

Multiple depths of marine magic include the destination’s top water villa accommodations; pioneering coral and turtle conservation at the Marine Discovery Centre; world-class surfing tuition and annual Surfing Champions Trophy tournament; abundant water sports and diving, plus awe-inspiring ocean excursions from shark snorkel safaris to starlit sandbank dinners.

To be one of the first to experience Kuda Huraa’s brand new beach hideaways, contact the Central Reservations Department team at tel: (960) 66 00 888 or email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.