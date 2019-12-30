Kandima Maldives wins Agoda Gold Circle Award

Kandima Maldives has won the Gold Circle Award from Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online booking platforms.

The Gold Circle Awards, now in its 11th year, recognises elite service, high scoring peer-to-peer customer reviews from the 22 million reviews on Agoda, as well as excellence in pricing and availability. Travellers who book properties with the Gold Circle Awards icon will be assured of the property’s exceptional service, quality and value.

“Thank you, Agoda for the recognition and our K’Krew for their excellent service to our guests,” an announcement by the resort read.

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa. There is plenty to keep everyone occupied and the array of activities and events on offer is endless, including a huge choice of water sports, diving or snorkelling near the house reef, yoga, Zumba, bicycles, beach volleyball, petanque, arts and crafts lessons, and much more.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean. So be it tropical or traditional, Kandima has something to suit everyone’s tastes.