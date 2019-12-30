Dutch model Lilly Becker appointed brand ambassador for Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach

Lily Hotels and Resorts has appointed Dutch model Lilly Becker as the brand ambassador for the group’s two resorts in Maldives: Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

This December, Lily Beach Resort and Hideaway Beach Resort were honoured to welcome back Becker to her “home away from home” in the Maldives.

The celebrity visit was not just a holiday in the Maldives, enjoying the activities and the fine dining of these two award-winning all-inclusive resorts; she has been appointed the brand ambassador for both resorts!

“With both resorts committed to sustainable practices and preserving the natural beauty of the environment, our focus on providing five-star service and innovative all-inclusive packages that remain at the forefront of the industry, we are pleased to have Lilly Becker helping to endorse Lily Beach Maldives and Hideaway Beach Maldives for the principles that we stand for,” an announcement by the resorts read.

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include two excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas in five categories. Add to this, the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs. Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.