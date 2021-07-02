Brice Lunot appointed Cluster General Manager at JEN Maldives, Shangri-La Villingili Resort

JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La has announced the appointment of Brice Lunot as the hotel’s new General Manager.

Brice is currently the General Manager for Shangri-La Villingili resort and Spa. With this new appointment, he will be the cluster General Manager for both properties.

The recent General Manager of Shangri-La’s Le Touessrok, Mauritius had the following to say about his new appointment: “I am very happy to be in Maldives, and to have been granted this opportunity to work with two fabulous teams.”

Brice is a well-versed hotelier with his 29 years’ work experience in the luxury hotel sector, working for brands such as LeMeridien and LUX* Resorts and Hotels.

Brice joined the Shangri-La group in 2019 in Oman and Mauritius.

Shangri-La Villingili is a private hideaway, in a world of its own. Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa is the perfect setting for couples, with its secluded location as part of the Maldives southernmost atoll.

JEN is in the heart of the capital city Male’. The hotel provides guests with memorable experiences and uphold the traditions of which JEN is so proud, while striving to further enhance service quality and brand value into the future.