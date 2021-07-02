Radisson Blu Resort Maldives welcomes Gavin Sanders as General Manager

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives has announced the appointment of Gavin Sanders as General Manager, bringing more than 30 years of extensive experience in all areas of hotel management, operations and sales.

Gavin embarked on his hospitality journey in 1987 at Radisson Edwardian Vanderbilt Hotel in London.

He built his career at Radisson Edwardian Hotel Heathrow from 1989 to 2012, holding various positions until he became General Manager. Notably, the hotel received Gold Award for Green in Tourism for responsible business initiatives and Gold Award for service levels from Visit Britain under his leadership.

He was then assigned to Radisson Blu Edwardian hotels in New Providence Wharf, Bloomsbury, and Kenilworth.

He took his first international assignment as the General Manager of Radisson Golf and Convention Centre Batam commencing July 2017 where the hotel was recognised as the Best New Hotel in Asia at the company Asia Awards in 2018.

Following the spell in Indonesia, Gavin accepted his new role in the Maldives.

As a leader, Gavin has a positive attitude towards people and life in general. He builds relationships quickly, and is determined and tenacious in achieving goals. He enjoys exploring his creative side while focusing on the solutions to improve the level of guest satisfaction, reflected by the positive guest feedback.

Gavin is energising his team to complete the strategic plans and implement changes to make Radisson Blu Resort Maldives the best destination in the Maldives.

The new resort will evolve with more facilities and activities for the guests to enjoy, enhanced amenities and services, wrapped up with long-term responsible business initiatives.

“I am here to give, not to take. Together with the team, I pledge to give the best to the guests, the staff, the local community, the company and the stake holders,” Gavin said.

Business aside, Gavin enjoys all kinds of sports in general, but he professes his love for football. He likes traveling and winning in multiplayer online games.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport.

This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness centre, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall.

This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives.