Villa Hotels appoints Ibrahim Nahid as General Manager at Paradise Island Resort

Paradise Island Resort & Spa, an iconic and stylish island retreat set on a lush natural island in North Male’ Atoll, has announced the appointment of established hospitality leader Ibrahim Nahid as its new General Manager.

Joining the resort at a pivotal stage in the Villa Hotels & Resorts new rebranding and transformational journey, Nahid will be leading the overall operation and strategic development of the award-winning resort in alignment with the company’s new chic and contemporary vision.

In his new role, Nahid will lead the Paradise Island team to continue to create unrivalled guest experiences at the idyllic island, which boasts 282 luxurious villas with a focus on indoor-outdoor living and a relaxed sociability.

Providing invaluable knowledge from his extensive experience, he will lead the activation of the new concept on property, in addition to instigating several sustainable initiatives in keeping with Villa Hotels & Resorts mission to preserve and protect the natural environment.

“The DNA of Maldivian hospitality and our beautiful but very fragile environment are the most precious things we have inherited from our ancestors,” Nahid said.

“I feel it’s our responsibility and duty to pass it onto the future generations. Therefore, the most important thing we shall do is to educate the younger generations about how to take care of and preserve the natural environment. Currently we coordinate with local entities and schools to deliver educational programs to the youths and students of today. We are planning to introduce further programs and involve the younger generations in regular sustainability and conservation activities.”

Prior to joining the Paradise Island team, Nahid held the position of General Manager at Holiday Island Resort & Spa, part of Villa Hotels & Resorts Maldives collection.

Nahid brings vast and diverse experience to the role with an impressive record of success in contributing to the operational management of luxury resorts, while building exceptional guest relations and developing market performance in competitive and quality focused environments.

He has previously held roles at global luxury hotel brands including Cheval Blanc Randheli Maldives and Six Senses Resorts in Oman and Koh Yao Noi, Thailand.

Nahid holds an MBA from Anglia Ruskin University in England.