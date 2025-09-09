Finolhu replants 1,200 coral colonies to strengthen house reef

Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has completed a four-day coral transplantation programme, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to marine conservation. Led by the resort’s marine biologist, Ivanna Tobar, the initiative involved the replanting of approximately 1,200 coral colonies from Finolhu’s nurseries to its house reef, strengthening one of the Maldives’ most critical marine ecosystems.

The programme was notable for its collaborative approach, bringing together four marine biologists from neighbouring resorts—JOALI BEING, Westin, Coco Palm, and Dusit Thani. Visiting experts Philippa Darby-shire Jenkins (JOALI BEING), Rosalie Bailie (Coco Palm), Harry Longin (Westin), and Louna Marchand (Dusit Thani) took part in hands-on transplantation dives, equipment preparation, and reef health management activities, including the removal of invasive pincushion sea stars.

Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu, said the initiative extended beyond coral restoration: “This represents a unique opportunity to unite resorts, share expertise, and promote marine conservation at the highest level. Healthy reefs are essential not only for the Maldives’ biodiversity but also for the wellbeing of local communities and the sustainable future of tourism. Through this collaborative effort, we have created a lasting impact in safeguarding these underwater landscapes for our guests and for generations to come.”

Coral conservation remains crucial in the Maldives, where reefs provide natural protection against coastal erosion, support fisheries relied upon by local communities, and sustain the nation’s tourism industry. Pressures such as rising sea temperatures, pollution, and human activity have intensified threats to these ecosystems, making restoration work increasingly vital to preserve the country’s natural heritage and marine resilience.

The four-day initiative combined restoration activities with knowledge exchange. Morning briefings prepared participants for the day’s dives, while afternoon sessions focused on reef assessments and equipment readiness for subsequent activities. This integrated approach not only accelerated restoration but also enhanced regional expertise in reef management.

The event forms part of Finolhu’s wider environmental stewardship strategy. Alongside coral restoration, the resort manages a coral nursery, monitors reef health, and develops sustainable marine practices to ensure the vitality of its house reef. Guests are also encouraged to engage with conservation initiatives through experiences such as the Coral Conservation Package, which combines education with hands-on involvement in reef restoration projects.