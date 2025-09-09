Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers added value for Saudi National Day getaways

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, situated a short flight from the Kingdom, is offering an exclusive package to mark Saudi National Day. The resort, known for its island setting and Maldivian character, is extending a special promotion for families, couples and wellness travellers. Guests can take advantage of a Stay 3 Pay 2 offer, or extend their holiday with Stay 6 Pay 4 and Stay 9 Pay 6, with every third night free until November, alongside additional privileges.

The promotion is available on bookings made before 30 September for stays until 30 November, and is designed for Saudi residents seeking to relax and celebrate the occasion. Accommodation options include beachfront villas, overwater villas, or larger residences, each with a private pool.

Surrounded by white sandy beaches and clear lagoons, the resort combines privacy and tranquillity with opportunities for exploration. Visitors may unwind by the pool, discover coral reefs, or enjoy treatments at the award-winning Spa Cenvaree Retreat.

As part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, guests also have access to the adjacent Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, featuring a family-friendly waterpark with pools, a lazy river, splash zones and a dedicated spa for children.

Dining options range from international breakfasts at The Gallery to Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Bluefin. Guests can also enjoy light snacks at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar and evening refreshments at the Sunset Social. Club access offers further indulgence with afternoon teas, gourmet canapés and evening sundowners.

CentaraThe1 members benefit from an additional 15% discount and triple reward points on bookings.

The offer details are as follows:

Booking dates: Until 30 September 2025

Stay dates: Until 30 November 2025

Offer: Stay 3 nights and pay for 2, stay 6 nights and pay for 4, or stay 9 nights and pay for 6, with every third night free

Terms and Conditions: