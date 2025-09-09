Featured
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers added value for Saudi National Day getaways
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, situated a short flight from the Kingdom, is offering an exclusive package to mark Saudi National Day. The resort, known for its island setting and Maldivian character, is extending a special promotion for families, couples and wellness travellers. Guests can take advantage of a Stay 3 Pay 2 offer, or extend their holiday with Stay 6 Pay 4 and Stay 9 Pay 6, with every third night free until November, alongside additional privileges.
The promotion is available on bookings made before 30 September for stays until 30 November, and is designed for Saudi residents seeking to relax and celebrate the occasion. Accommodation options include beachfront villas, overwater villas, or larger residences, each with a private pool.
Surrounded by white sandy beaches and clear lagoons, the resort combines privacy and tranquillity with opportunities for exploration. Visitors may unwind by the pool, discover coral reefs, or enjoy treatments at the award-winning Spa Cenvaree Retreat.
As part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, guests also have access to the adjacent Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, featuring a family-friendly waterpark with pools, a lazy river, splash zones and a dedicated spa for children.
Dining options range from international breakfasts at The Gallery to Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Bluefin. Guests can also enjoy light snacks at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar and evening refreshments at the Sunset Social. Club access offers further indulgence with afternoon teas, gourmet canapés and evening sundowners.
CentaraThe1 members benefit from an additional 15% discount and triple reward points on bookings.
The offer details are as follows:
- Booking dates: Until 30 September 2025
- Stay dates: Until 30 November 2025
- Offer: Stay 3 nights and pay for 2, stay 6 nights and pay for 4, or stay 9 nights and pay for 6, with every third night free
Terms and Conditions:
- Complimentary room night(s) apply to the final night(s) of the stay with a minimum booking of 4 or 7 consecutive nights, subject to hotel conditions.
- The promotion cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card for the duration of the stay.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces ‘The Tastemaker Series’ for 2025
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled The Tastemaker Series, a new collection of curated experiences scheduled to debut in the final quarter of 2025. The programme is designed to bring together internationally recognised chefs, acclaimed mixologists, renowned wellness practitioners and global tastemakers to create distinctive experiences for the resort’s guests.
The series will commence in November with a Chef Jolly pop-up that will run through December, offering refined interpretations of traditional Indian cuisine alongside special appearances by the celebrated chef. Also in November, Chef Alexander Herrmann, a two-Michelin-starred German television personality, will present a showcase of European culinary artistry, while December will feature Chef Gregory Doyen, the French pastry chef renowned for his sculptural desserts and meticulous craftsmanship.
The culinary calendar will be enhanced by a series of wine dinners. These include the Marco Felluga Wine Dinner, led by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker of the Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, who will guide guests through a curated tasting of Collio’s finest vintages. Another highlight will be the François Labet Wine Dinner, celebrating the legacy of Burgundy’s historic Château de la Tour, with Labet himself sharing the estate’s long-standing traditions in winemaking.
Beyond gastronomy, the programme will extend into wellness. Guests will be able to take part in personalised fitness sessions with Jono Castano, trainer to Hollywood celebrities, Pilates programmes with Tash and Andre, and holistic therapies delivered by Tricia Tee, Asia’s only certified Seifu practitioner and a leading sound therapist.
Evenings at The Whale Bar will feature mixology takeovers by two of the world’s most acclaimed bars. London’s Satan’s Whiskers, ranked 29th in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, will bring its inventive cocktail craft to the Maldives, while Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour, ranked 32nd globally, will introduce signature creations inspired by tropical ingredients.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, said: “The Tastemaker Series embodies our vision of curating unforgettable journeys for our guests. By bringing together globally renowned chefs, mixologists, and wellness experts, we are offering a series of immersive events that blend culture, artistry, and craftsmanship with the signature St. Regis experience.”
Set on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort combines contemporary tropical design with local inspiration, seamlessly integrated into the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort comprises 77 villas with ocean or jungle views, each complemented by the personalised St. Regis Butler Service. Facilities include the award-winning Iridium Spa and the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge yacht, offering restorative treatments and bespoke yachting experiences.
With its blend of gastronomy, wellness, and artistry, The Tastemaker Series is positioned to offer discerning travellers a journey of flavour, creativity and cultural exploration, set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sand beaches.
Featured
Finolhu replants 1,200 coral colonies to strengthen house reef
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has completed a four-day coral transplantation programme, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to marine conservation. Led by the resort’s marine biologist, Ivanna Tobar, the initiative involved the replanting of approximately 1,200 coral colonies from Finolhu’s nurseries to its house reef, strengthening one of the Maldives’ most critical marine ecosystems.
The programme was notable for its collaborative approach, bringing together four marine biologists from neighbouring resorts—JOALI BEING, Westin, Coco Palm, and Dusit Thani. Visiting experts Philippa Darby-shire Jenkins (JOALI BEING), Rosalie Bailie (Coco Palm), Harry Longin (Westin), and Louna Marchand (Dusit Thani) took part in hands-on transplantation dives, equipment preparation, and reef health management activities, including the removal of invasive pincushion sea stars.
Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu, said the initiative extended beyond coral restoration: “This represents a unique opportunity to unite resorts, share expertise, and promote marine conservation at the highest level. Healthy reefs are essential not only for the Maldives’ biodiversity but also for the wellbeing of local communities and the sustainable future of tourism. Through this collaborative effort, we have created a lasting impact in safeguarding these underwater landscapes for our guests and for generations to come.”
Coral conservation remains crucial in the Maldives, where reefs provide natural protection against coastal erosion, support fisheries relied upon by local communities, and sustain the nation’s tourism industry. Pressures such as rising sea temperatures, pollution, and human activity have intensified threats to these ecosystems, making restoration work increasingly vital to preserve the country’s natural heritage and marine resilience.
The four-day initiative combined restoration activities with knowledge exchange. Morning briefings prepared participants for the day’s dives, while afternoon sessions focused on reef assessments and equipment readiness for subsequent activities. This integrated approach not only accelerated restoration but also enhanced regional expertise in reef management.
The event forms part of Finolhu’s wider environmental stewardship strategy. Alongside coral restoration, the resort manages a coral nursery, monitors reef health, and develops sustainable marine practices to ensure the vitality of its house reef. Guests are also encouraged to engage with conservation initiatives through experiences such as the Coral Conservation Package, which combines education with hands-on involvement in reef restoration projects.
Action
Freediving with tiger sharks: Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah collaborates with marine biologist Andriana Fragola
Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah, renowned for its world-class scuba diving encounters, has announced an exciting expansion: the chance to freedive with tiger sharks in the Maldives’ southernmost atoll.
Fuvahmulah, often hailed as the “Tiger Shark Capital of the World,” is the only place on the planet where year-round encounters with tiger sharks are virtually guaranteed. With more than 280 identified resident tiger sharks, the island has become a bucket-list destination for divers and marine enthusiasts alike.
The newly introduced freediving experience offers a unique way to interact with these apex predators. Unlike scuba diving, freediving takes place without bubbles or heavy gear, allowing participants to connect with tiger sharks in a quieter, more natural way. This approach often makes the encounter more comfortable for the sharks and more intimate for the diver.
Guiding these expeditions is Andriana “Andy” Fragola, a marine biologist, shark diver, and conservationist currently based in Hawaii. Andy holds a Master’s Degree in Marine Conservation Biology with a focus on shark microbiology and has dedicated her career to shark research, conservation, and public education. Through her work in media and content creation, she strives to raise awareness about the importance of shark conservation and inspire people to take action to protect marine ecosystems.
“Freediving with tiger sharks is a raw and transformative experience,” says Andy. “Being eye-to-eye with these incredible animals without the barrier of scuba gear allows you to see them for what they truly are—powerful, intelligent, and essential to the health of our oceans.”
Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah ensures that all freediving activities are conducted under strict safety protocols. With experienced professionals like Andy leading the dives, participants can expect both an exhilarating and responsible adventure.
Why this experience stands out:
- Eye-to-eye encounters with tiger sharks in their natural habitat.
- A deeper, more personal connection with marine life.
- Expert-led guidance ensuring safety and conservation awareness.
In addition to freediving, Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah offers a range of packages, including accommodation options, making it easier for adventurers to fully immerse themselves in the island’s extraordinary marine environment.
For bookings and more information:
📧 Email: sales@scuba-expeditions.com
📱 WhatsApp: +960 9894653
🌐 www.scuba-expeditions.com
