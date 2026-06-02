Cinnamon Dhonveli and Ellaidhoo Maldives unveil summer escapes with up to 80% off stays

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon are making summer escapes even more rewarding with savings of up to 80% on accommodation, complemented by exclusive transfer benefits and Book Direct experiences.

Available for bookings made between 29 May and 5 June 2026 using the promotional code SUMMER10, the offer is valid for stays from 1 June to 30 September 2026. Guests staying five nights or more can enjoy complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers, while those staying fewer than five nights can receive 50% savings on their speedboat transfers.

The offer is ideal for travellers seeking a seamless arrival experience, allowing them to reach their island getaway shortly after landing in the Maldives and begin enjoying their holiday without lengthy domestic connections.

At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests can choose any two Book Direct experiences once per stay, including a four-course beach dinner, Balinese massage, local island visit, or the popular Swim & Snorkel excursion. Taking guests beyond the resort’s shores to nearby reefs, the experience offers opportunities to encounter colourful reef fish, vibrant coral formations, hawksbill sea turtles, and, on occasion, reef sharks in their natural habitat. Guests staying three nights or longer will also receive USD 100 in resort credits.

Meanwhile, at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its vibrant house reef and exceptional diving opportunities, guests can select any two experiences including a four-course beach dinner, sunset fishing, dolphin safari, or a Balinese massage. After a day spent exploring the reef or discovering the underwater world, the massage provides an opportunity to unwind and recharge. Guests staying three nights or more will also receive USD 100 in resort credits.

Guests can further enhance their stay through the DISCOVERY loyalty programme, which offers exclusive member rates, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) to earn and redeem, room upgrades, and additional benefits depending on membership tier.

To learn more or book this limited-time summer offer, visit the dedicated offer pages for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon.