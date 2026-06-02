News
Cinnamon Dhonveli and Ellaidhoo Maldives unveil summer escapes with up to 80% off stays
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon are making summer escapes even more rewarding with savings of up to 80% on accommodation, complemented by exclusive transfer benefits and Book Direct experiences.
Available for bookings made between 29 May and 5 June 2026 using the promotional code SUMMER10, the offer is valid for stays from 1 June to 30 September 2026. Guests staying five nights or more can enjoy complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers, while those staying fewer than five nights can receive 50% savings on their speedboat transfers.
The offer is ideal for travellers seeking a seamless arrival experience, allowing them to reach their island getaway shortly after landing in the Maldives and begin enjoying their holiday without lengthy domestic connections.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests can choose any two Book Direct experiences once per stay, including a four-course beach dinner, Balinese massage, local island visit, or the popular Swim & Snorkel excursion. Taking guests beyond the resort’s shores to nearby reefs, the experience offers opportunities to encounter colourful reef fish, vibrant coral formations, hawksbill sea turtles, and, on occasion, reef sharks in their natural habitat. Guests staying three nights or longer will also receive USD 100 in resort credits.
Meanwhile, at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its vibrant house reef and exceptional diving opportunities, guests can select any two experiences including a four-course beach dinner, sunset fishing, dolphin safari, or a Balinese massage. After a day spent exploring the reef or discovering the underwater world, the massage provides an opportunity to unwind and recharge. Guests staying three nights or more will also receive USD 100 in resort credits.
Guests can further enhance their stay through the DISCOVERY loyalty programme, which offers exclusive member rates, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) to earn and redeem, room upgrades, and additional benefits depending on membership tier.
To learn more or book this limited-time summer offer, visit the dedicated offer pages for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon.
Featured
W Maldives launches Escape Remix for a two-sided island getaway
W Maldives has unveiled Escape Remix, a new stay experience designed for guests seeking to experience different sides of island life, from the tranquillity of overwater living to the laidback glamour of a beachfront escape.
Available from June 2026 onwards as a permanent offering, Escape Remix allows guests to move between the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa and the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa within one curated island getaway.
Created for travellers seeking variety without compromise, the experience includes a four-night stay split between two nights in the overwater villa and two nights in the beach villa. It also includes daily buffet breakfast for two adults and a selection of signature island benefits, giving guests distinct perspectives of the destination while maintaining comfort and luxury throughout their stay.
At the centre of the experience is the opportunity to discover the Maldives from two different settings. Suspended above clear lagoon waters, the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa offers ocean views, direct access to the sea, a private pool, and a W Maldives signature overwater hammock designed for leisurely afternoons above the Indian Ocean. Guests can also access the resort’s award-winning house reef directly from the villa deck, where marine life can be explored just moments from their accommodation.
On shore, the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa offers a more barefoot island rhythm. Surrounded by tropical greenery and direct beach access, the villa features a private pool and an elevated upper deck with a swinging daybed for golden-hour lounging. Guests staying beachside can also access the same award-winning house reef directly from the shoreline, creating a connection between island living and underwater discovery.
“Luxury travel today is about having the freedom to experience a destination in different ways, all within one journey,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Escape Remix was created for guests who want to fully immerse themselves in the Maldives while experiencing contrasting yet complementary experiences, from the serenity of overwater living to the lively energy of a beachfront escape, all infused with the bold spirit of W Maldives.”
Beyond the villas, Escape Remix includes a series of additions designed to enhance the stay. Guests receive complimentary soda refreshments from the in-room MixBar, complimentary use of snorkelling gear, access to non-motorised water sports, and a one-time 30-minute photoshoot with the resort’s in-house photographer, including one printed photograph.
Following its recent transformation, W Maldives continues to position itself within the contemporary luxury segment through design, immersive experiences, and a social island atmosphere. Guests can dine across the resort’s five restaurants and bars, unwind with treatments at the overwater AWAY Spa, or take part in a castaway experience at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island.
As a five-star resort in the Maldives known for its distinctive personality and approach to luxury, W Maldives continues to expand its guest experiences beyond the conventional island stay.
Blending overwater tranquillity with beachfront freedom, Escape Remix introduces a new way to experience W Maldives, offering guests a more dynamic and personalised stay. Travellers looking to extend their visit can also book the Original Wavemaker package, which includes shared seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults.
Awards
Lily Beach secures 7 nominations across leading travel award platforms
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has received a series of prestigious nominations across the World Travel Awards 2026, South Asian Travel Awards 2026, and TTM Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s continued excellence in all-inclusive luxury, family hospitality, and culinary experiences. Together, these nominations reaffirm Lily Beach’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, distinguished by its exceptional guest experience, acclaimed dining, and enduring appeal for families and multi-generational travellers.
The resort has been nominated for Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, and Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the World Travel Awards 2026; Leading All-Inclusive Hotel/Resort, Leading F&B Hotel/Resort, and Leading Family Hotel/Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2026; and Best All-Inclusive Resort at the TTM Awards 2026. This broad recognition reflects the strength of Lily Beach’s proposition: an elevated Platinum All-Inclusive Plan, a vibrant and sophisticated culinary offering, and a family experience that balances thoughtful service with effortless island freedom.
At the heart of this recognition is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum All-Inclusive Plan, widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most generous and comprehensive premium holiday offerings. Guests enjoy exceptional dining, unlimited premium beverages including more than 80 wines and French Champagne, curated excursions, daily entertainment, a well-balanced mix of recreational and wellness activities, and replenished in-villa minibars, all coming together to create a seamless island escape defined by abundance, ease, and refined Maldivian hospitality.
Culinary excellence remains a defining pillar of the Lily Beach experience. From international buffets at Lily Maa and beachfront dining at Vibes to specialty cuisine at Tamarind and vibrant moments at AQVA and Spirit Bar, the resort offers diverse gastronomic journeys for every palate. Exclusive collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs, renowned mixologists, and internationally acclaimed bartenders further elevate the dining and beverage experience throughout the year. At the same time, Lily Beach continues to stand out as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, with the Turtle Kids Club, Kids Dining Corner at Lily Maa, family-friendly pools, the Lagoon Aqua Park, and a variety of island excursions creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages.
“We are honoured to be recognised across three of the industry’s most respected award platforms,” said Laurent Driole, General Manager of Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “These nominations are a meaningful endorsement of our team’s dedication to delivering a truly distinctive Maldivian experience – one that combines elevated all-inclusive hospitality, memorable gastronomy and exceptional family travel in a setting of natural beauty.”
These nominations reinforce Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s position as a leader in luxury all-inclusive hospitality, exceptional gastronomy, and multi-generational travel, while highlighting the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for every guest. They also serve as a strong endorsement for partners, advisors, and travellers seeking a resort with proven excellence across the areas that matter most: product quality, culinary distinction, family appeal, and warm, impeccable service.
To vote for Lily Beach, please click here. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.
News
Barceló Nasandhura unveils Wellness by Mandara membership programme
Wellness by Mandara has introduced the launch of its exclusive Membership Programme at Barceló Nasandhura, Maldives. Created for modern wellness seekers, frequent spa guests, and city residents alike, the programme introduces a curated approach to ongoing self-care through a combination of signature spa experiences, exclusive privileges, and long-term wellness value.
Available exclusively at Barceló Nasandhura, the membership programme further strengthens the hotel’s positioning as a contemporary lifestyle and wellness destination within the Maldives capital. Combining the trusted wellness expertise of Mandara Spa with the elevated hospitality experience of Barceló Nasandhura, the programme has been thoughtfully designed to make premium wellness experiences more accessible as part of everyday lifestyle routines.
As wellness increasingly evolves from occasional indulgence into an essential part of modern living, the Wellness by Mandara Membership Programme responds to a growing demand for consistent, high-quality spa experiences within urban environments. Located in the centre of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura offers an ideal setting for guests seeking moments of restoration, balance, and relaxation amidst the pace of city life.
Priced at USD 199, the membership programme provides a carefully curated collection of introductory spa privileges designed to deliver both immediate value and continued wellness access throughout the membership period.
Membership package includes:
- Two complimentary Balinese Massage vouchers
- One complimentary Refresher Facial voucher
- One 50% discount voucher for any spa treatment
- One USD 25 redemption voucher for any spa treatment
- One complimentary retail gift
In addition to these introductory benefits, all members will receive a dedicated Wellness by Mandara Membership Card, granting ongoing access to exclusive savings across spa services and retail offerings.
Wellness by Mandara membership card privileges:
- 20% discount on all spa packages
- 10% discount on retail purchases
Rooted in the signature wellness philosophy of Mandara Spa, the programme reflects a commitment to delivering authentic and restorative spa experiences inspired by Balinese wellness traditions. Through a combination of personalised treatments, attentive hospitality, and carefully curated wellness offerings, Wellness by Mandara continues to create meaningful spa journeys tailored to the evolving lifestyles of today’s guests.
The launch of the membership programme at Barceló Nasandhura also highlights the continued evolution of wellness experiences within the Maldives hospitality landscape, where guests increasingly seek integrated lifestyle offerings that extend beyond traditional hotel stays. By introducing a dedicated spa membership concept within Malé, Wellness by Mandara further expands access to premium wellness experiences for both international travellers and the local community.
Located within Barceló Nasandhura, the Wellness by Mandara spa provides a tranquil sanctuary that combines contemporary comfort with the calming essence of traditional wellness practices. From signature massages to revitalising facials and body treatments, the spa experience has been thoughtfully crafted to support relaxation, renewal, and overall wellbeing.
The Wellness by Mandara Membership Programme is now available exclusively at Barceló Nasandhura, Maldives.
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