Karan Veer Mehra celebrates Bigg Boss success at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, the first international luxury hotel brand to establish itself in the Maldives, celebrated its 30th anniversary on 24 September 2025 under the theme ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The milestone event honoured three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality — values that remain central to Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.

The anniversary evening paid tribute to Maldivian cultural heritage and community traditions. Guests explored a Walk of Legacy photo exhibition that traced the resort’s journey since its grand opening on 23 September 1995. The cultural corner, Vabbin Fannu, showcased traditional crafts such as Thundu Kunaa reed weaving, Liye Laajehun lacquerware, Kasabu Viyun embroidery, and fishing heritage.

Local artistry also featured in a Styrofoam workshop led by a resident artist, who transformed discarded materials into meaningful art. The celebrations were enriched by the evocative rhythms of Bodu Beru drumming and traditional dances that brought the island’s history and stories to life.

A defining highlight came when Banyan Tree’s founders and special guests unveiled fire signage emerging from the ocean, bearing the words ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The gesture symbolised a pledge to carry forward the resort’s enduring commitment to sustainability, wellbeing, and community for generations to come.

Since its opening in 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has embodied the essence of the ‘Original Maldives.’ Long before sustainability became a global concern, the resort pioneered regenerative practices in the country. Notably, it introduced the Maldives’ first resort-based marine laboratory in 2004 and has since championed coral restoration and environmental education.

Banyan Tree also set a new standard in Maldivian hospitality by introducing spa experiences in 1995. Today, Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing continues to draw on centuries-old Asian healing traditions, offering holistic practices that honour the balance between self and nature.

More than a holiday destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has evolved into a barefoot sanctuary rooted in sustainability and heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a sense of belonging create an unforgettable experience.

The 30th anniversary year is being marked through a series of significant initiatives centred on sustainability, education, and community empowerment:

Banyan Tree Connections: A new wellbeing programme designed for couples, offering immersive experiences in culture, nature, and community.

National Community Clean-Up: In partnership with NGOs, the resort rallied thousands across the nation under the banner “One Nation. One Ocean. One Hour” for International Coastal Cleanup Day, resulting in the collection of vast amounts of plastic waste.

Partnership with Maldives National University: A pioneering MoU launched a Marine Foundational Course, giving Maldivian students hands-on training at the resort’s marine laboratory. The collaboration bridges eco-tourism and academia, setting a regional benchmark for partnerships in science, education, and conservation.

Regional Recognition: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru was named Leading Eco-Resort in South Asia at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in sustainable luxury.

Honouring Long-Serving Associates: Associates who have been with the resort since 1995 were celebrated, including Deputy General Manager Mohamed Naeem, who highlighted Banyan Tree’s pioneering employee welfare initiatives such as regular leave entitlements, training, and benefits that have set industry standards.

Mr Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group, remarked: “When we opened Vabbinfaru in 1995, our vision was to create a sanctuary where people could rediscover their bond with nature, their loved ones, and themselves. That vision, grounded in sustainability, wellbeing, and the empowerment of people, continues to guide us today. It is a legacy we are devoted to safeguarding for future generations.”

General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Mr Elias Pertoft, added: “For 30 years, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has stayed true to the Original Maldives spirit — a barefoot sanctuary of heartfelt hospitality. As we step into the next decade, we will continue pioneering regenerative tourism, protecting marine life, supporting associates, and celebrating Maldivian cultural heritage.”

In line with its vision for the future, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recently unveiled refreshed villas and three signature dining venues. These include Saffron, its award-winning Thai restaurant; Sangu Garden, an outdoor barbecue concept featuring sustainable, locally sourced ingredients; and Madi Hiyaa, an acclaimed overwater Japanese restaurant. Together with sustainably designed villas, these additions reinforce Banyan Tree’s ethos of preserving authenticity while remaining in harmony with nature.