Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts unveils wonder-filled festive celebrations
Authentic charm, heart-warming experiences, and unforgettable celebrations await as Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts unveils three distinctive Christmas and New Year programmes across its island resorts in the Maldives. This year’s calendar of activities at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and Atmosphere Kanifushi promise curated moments that are as individualistic as they are immersive.
Enriching & Nature-Inspired at RAAYA by Atmosphere
Themed “Under the Stars”, RAAYA by Atmosphere’s festivities is designed for explorers at heart. Guests can greet the day with floating yoga by the lagoon, sound healing, or guided meditation — immersive rituals that feel instinctual and grounding. Families are invited to join treasure hunts, while children revel in creative, imagination-sparking crafts at the Little Explorers Club. Evenings unfold with intimate acoustic sets, wine and cheese pairings, and locally inspired cultural performances. The crescendo comes on 31st December with the Celestial Gala Dinner, a lavish yet grounded open-air dining experience of global flavours, fire and aerial performances, and a sky-lit countdown to 2026.
Theatrical & Inventive at Atmosphere Kanifushi
At Atmosphere Kanifushi, festive celebrations take on a theatrical flair with “Twilight Fantazia.” Guests can begin mornings with yoga or aqua Zumba, before indulging in snorkelling trips to nearby reefs and inventive cocktail classes. Families are drawn into the magic with Xbox tournaments, Santa’s island tour, and cinema under the stars. The Twilight Gala Dinner by the beach delivers a heart-warming finale, with champagne, themed live cooking stations, boduberu drumming, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display. The night crescendos into a high-energy beach party, blending lavish touches with the signature ‘Joy of Giving’ service.
Fabulous & Free-Spirited at VARU by Atmosphere
At VARU by Atmosphere, the festive mood is instinctively vibrant, with the theme “Ibiza Nights in the Maldives.” Guests are invited to embrace their free-spirited side with floating yoga on Bay Rouge Beach, inventive mixology sessions, and bootcamps at the Activity Zone. The Infinity Pool becomes the stage for lively DJ-led parties, where barefoot dancing feels as natural as the ocean breeze. On New Year’s Eve, the Main Event Beach transforms into a glowing Ibiza-style Gala Dinner with dazzling décor, globally curated dishes, fire shows, and an atmosphere as generous as it is exhilarating.
If you haven’t planned your festive escape yet, a new experience awaits. Guided by our heartfelt service philosophy, the Joy of Giving, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents a generous Festive Calendar, fully complimentary with the Holiday Plan. Guests are invited to embrace the season with once-in-a-lifetime celebrations that feel instinctively magical.
Karan Veer Mehra celebrates Bigg Boss success at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Karan Veer Mehra, the recently crowned winner of Bigg Boss 18, travelled to the Maldives to unwind and celebrate his victory in style. He chose Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the latest addition to the Centara Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the Maldives, as the destination for his retreat. Accompanied by his mother and friends, Karan enjoyed quality time amidst the serene surroundings of this elegant island haven.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, features refined overwater and beachfront villas and residences, complemented by a range of dining venues and holistic wellness offerings. Neighbouring the property, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives caters to families with an underwater-themed concept that includes an expansive waterpark, splash zones, a lazy river, the Candy Spa, and a variety of experiences designed for guests of all ages.
During his stay, Karan indulged in rejuvenating spa treatments, savoured diverse culinary experiences at the resort’s restaurants, and embraced a number of adventurous activities including jet-skiing, kayaking, and snorkelling. Each moment of his Maldivian escape was crafted into a memorable experience.
Reflecting on his visit, Karan commented: “The Maldives is a dream destination, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives makes it even more extraordinary. My time here was nothing short of incredible.”
Oaga Art Resort dedicates October to celebration of art and culture
This October, Oaga Art Resort is hosting a month-long celebration of art, creativity, and community, with a line-up of engaging activities ranging from Inktober-inspired sessions to culinary tributes and global observances.
Oaga has reimagined Inktober with a distinctive twist inspired by its mystical curator, Dheli Foo. The resort is staging a resort-wide event throughout the month under the name Dhelitober. Guests are invited to join daily Inktober sessions at the Art Studio between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, with participants unlocking a Secret Cocktail Apprentice session at Raa Baa the following day.
The celebrations also extend to Oaga’s Instagram platform, where the ‘Add Yours’ Dhelitober sticker allows participants to upload their creative responses to daily prompts. Anyone completing a minimum of ten entries within the month will become eligible for a secret prize.
Adding to the excitement, Inktober pop-ups and surprise live art sessions will take place across the resort throughout October. Highlights include a live doodle makeover of one of Oaga’s buggies, bringing a playful burst of creativity to the island.
On 10 October, the resort will turn its attention to Mental Health Awareness, hosting community conversations to foster open dialogue in the afternoon. The resort’s Fiyoh Club, designed for children, will also introduce hands-on activities to help younger guests explore the importance of mental well-being.
On World Food Day, Oaga will spotlight sustainability and healthy eating. Guests will be treated to a dedicated healthy food station at dinner in Kaa Kada, complemented by the launch of Zero-Waste Cocktails created from peels, herbs, and leftover ingredients.
On 20 October, Oaga will mark World Chef’s Day with a celebration of its culinary team. The event will culminate in a grand dinner at Kaa Kada Beach, where the resort’s chefs will present a showcase of their signature dishes in honour of culinary professionals worldwide.
The October programme will also include a Halloween celebration and the debut of a new theatrical dining experience by Samaasa. Details are to be unveiled via Oaga’s social media channels.
For guests seeking an artistic and cultural retreat, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan redefines the Maldivian holiday experience. The plan includes free-flow art sessions, Take Notes music experiences, floating meals, excursions, thrilling motorised watersports, and much more—immersing visitors in a world where art and leisure come together.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrates 30 years of barefoot luxury in Maldives
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, the first international luxury hotel brand to establish itself in the Maldives, celebrated its 30th anniversary on 24 September 2025 under the theme ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The milestone event honoured three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality — values that remain central to Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.
The anniversary evening paid tribute to Maldivian cultural heritage and community traditions. Guests explored a Walk of Legacy photo exhibition that traced the resort’s journey since its grand opening on 23 September 1995. The cultural corner, Vabbin Fannu, showcased traditional crafts such as Thundu Kunaa reed weaving, Liye Laajehun lacquerware, Kasabu Viyun embroidery, and fishing heritage.
Local artistry also featured in a Styrofoam workshop led by a resident artist, who transformed discarded materials into meaningful art. The celebrations were enriched by the evocative rhythms of Bodu Beru drumming and traditional dances that brought the island’s history and stories to life.
A defining highlight came when Banyan Tree’s founders and special guests unveiled fire signage emerging from the ocean, bearing the words ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The gesture symbolised a pledge to carry forward the resort’s enduring commitment to sustainability, wellbeing, and community for generations to come.
Since its opening in 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has embodied the essence of the ‘Original Maldives.’ Long before sustainability became a global concern, the resort pioneered regenerative practices in the country. Notably, it introduced the Maldives’ first resort-based marine laboratory in 2004 and has since championed coral restoration and environmental education.
Banyan Tree also set a new standard in Maldivian hospitality by introducing spa experiences in 1995. Today, Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing continues to draw on centuries-old Asian healing traditions, offering holistic practices that honour the balance between self and nature.
More than a holiday destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has evolved into a barefoot sanctuary rooted in sustainability and heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a sense of belonging create an unforgettable experience.
The 30th anniversary year is being marked through a series of significant initiatives centred on sustainability, education, and community empowerment:
- Banyan Tree Connections: A new wellbeing programme designed for couples, offering immersive experiences in culture, nature, and community.
- National Community Clean-Up: In partnership with NGOs, the resort rallied thousands across the nation under the banner “One Nation. One Ocean. One Hour” for International Coastal Cleanup Day, resulting in the collection of vast amounts of plastic waste.
- Partnership with Maldives National University: A pioneering MoU launched a Marine Foundational Course, giving Maldivian students hands-on training at the resort’s marine laboratory. The collaboration bridges eco-tourism and academia, setting a regional benchmark for partnerships in science, education, and conservation.
- Regional Recognition: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru was named Leading Eco-Resort in South Asia at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in sustainable luxury.
- Honouring Long-Serving Associates: Associates who have been with the resort since 1995 were celebrated, including Deputy General Manager Mohamed Naeem, who highlighted Banyan Tree’s pioneering employee welfare initiatives such as regular leave entitlements, training, and benefits that have set industry standards.
Mr Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group, remarked: “When we opened Vabbinfaru in 1995, our vision was to create a sanctuary where people could rediscover their bond with nature, their loved ones, and themselves. That vision, grounded in sustainability, wellbeing, and the empowerment of people, continues to guide us today. It is a legacy we are devoted to safeguarding for future generations.”
General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Mr Elias Pertoft, added: “For 30 years, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has stayed true to the Original Maldives spirit — a barefoot sanctuary of heartfelt hospitality. As we step into the next decade, we will continue pioneering regenerative tourism, protecting marine life, supporting associates, and celebrating Maldivian cultural heritage.”
In line with its vision for the future, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recently unveiled refreshed villas and three signature dining venues. These include Saffron, its award-winning Thai restaurant; Sangu Garden, an outdoor barbecue concept featuring sustainable, locally sourced ingredients; and Madi Hiyaa, an acclaimed overwater Japanese restaurant. Together with sustainably designed villas, these additions reinforce Banyan Tree’s ethos of preserving authenticity while remaining in harmony with nature.
