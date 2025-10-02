Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts unveils wonder-filled festive celebrations

Authentic charm, heart-warming experiences, and unforgettable celebrations await as Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts unveils three distinctive Christmas and New Year programmes across its island resorts in the Maldives. This year’s calendar of activities at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and Atmosphere Kanifushi promise curated moments that are as individualistic as they are immersive.

Enriching & Nature-Inspired at RAAYA by Atmosphere

Themed “Under the Stars”, RAAYA by Atmosphere’s festivities is designed for explorers at heart. Guests can greet the day with floating yoga by the lagoon, sound healing, or guided meditation — immersive rituals that feel instinctual and grounding. Families are invited to join treasure hunts, while children revel in creative, imagination-sparking crafts at the Little Explorers Club. Evenings unfold with intimate acoustic sets, wine and cheese pairings, and locally inspired cultural performances. The crescendo comes on 31st December with the Celestial Gala Dinner, a lavish yet grounded open-air dining experience of global flavours, fire and aerial performances, and a sky-lit countdown to 2026.

Theatrical & Inventive at Atmosphere Kanifushi

At Atmosphere Kanifushi, festive celebrations take on a theatrical flair with “Twilight Fantazia.” Guests can begin mornings with yoga or aqua Zumba, before indulging in snorkelling trips to nearby reefs and inventive cocktail classes. Families are drawn into the magic with Xbox tournaments, Santa’s island tour, and cinema under the stars. The Twilight Gala Dinner by the beach delivers a heart-warming finale, with champagne, themed live cooking stations, boduberu drumming, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display. The night crescendos into a high-energy beach party, blending lavish touches with the signature ‘Joy of Giving’ service.

Fabulous & Free-Spirited at VARU by Atmosphere

At VARU by Atmosphere, the festive mood is instinctively vibrant, with the theme “Ibiza Nights in the Maldives.” Guests are invited to embrace their free-spirited side with floating yoga on Bay Rouge Beach, inventive mixology sessions, and bootcamps at the Activity Zone. The Infinity Pool becomes the stage for lively DJ-led parties, where barefoot dancing feels as natural as the ocean breeze. On New Year’s Eve, the Main Event Beach transforms into a glowing Ibiza-style Gala Dinner with dazzling décor, globally curated dishes, fire shows, and an atmosphere as generous as it is exhilarating.

If you haven’t planned your festive escape yet, a new experience awaits. Guided by our heartfelt service philosophy, the Joy of Giving, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents a generous Festive Calendar, fully complimentary with the Holiday Plan. Guests are invited to embrace the season with once-in-a-lifetime celebrations that feel instinctively magical.