Wellness practitioner Sea Fdol to lead creative healing residency at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo

Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host wellness practitioner Sea Fdol for a month-long residency from 6 October to 2 November 2025. Moroccan-born artist and healer Sea will guide guests to pause in moments of overwhelm and rediscover clarity where there may have been confusion.

Sea Fdol has developed a practice that transforms breath into brushstroke and awareness into sanctuary. Through her creative wellness space, Moulwanat, emotions are encouraged to flow into colour and form, offering guests an opportunity to reconnect with their presence and to express themselves beyond words.

Throughout the residency, Sea will introduce a series of experiences rooted in calm reflection. Mornings will begin with ‘Morning Presence’, a complimentary ritual of breathwork and meditation to welcome balance at the start of the day. The ‘Colour Your Emotions’ session will invite participants to explore clarity and self-expression through meditative creativity. Sea’s signature offering, ‘The Soul Drawing Ritual’, will provide a deeply personal keepsake, combining guided art-making with imaginative reflection to capture an individual’s inner truth.

The residency is closely aligned with The Westin’s pillars of well-being, designed to support guests in eating, sleeping, moving, playing, and feeling well. The resort offers 69 villas, each with a private pool and the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed, complemented by the Sleep Well Lavender Balm. Culinary needs are catered for through Eat Well menus across four restaurants and bars, while fitness routines are supported at the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, complete with the scenic RunWESTIN programme and a variety of complimentary recharging activities. Guests may also embark on excursions to explore the abundant marine life of the atoll or indulge in therapies at the overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin™, featuring a glass floor for enhanced serenity.

Travellers seeking a wellness retreat may also take advantage of the resort’s ‘Earn, Eat, Enjoy’ package, which includes breakfast for up to two adults and two children, a USD 70 resort credit, and bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.