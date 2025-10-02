Featured
Wellness practitioner Sea Fdol to lead creative healing residency at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host wellness practitioner Sea Fdol for a month-long residency from 6 October to 2 November 2025. Moroccan-born artist and healer Sea will guide guests to pause in moments of overwhelm and rediscover clarity where there may have been confusion.
Sea Fdol has developed a practice that transforms breath into brushstroke and awareness into sanctuary. Through her creative wellness space, Moulwanat, emotions are encouraged to flow into colour and form, offering guests an opportunity to reconnect with their presence and to express themselves beyond words.
Throughout the residency, Sea will introduce a series of experiences rooted in calm reflection. Mornings will begin with ‘Morning Presence’, a complimentary ritual of breathwork and meditation to welcome balance at the start of the day. The ‘Colour Your Emotions’ session will invite participants to explore clarity and self-expression through meditative creativity. Sea’s signature offering, ‘The Soul Drawing Ritual’, will provide a deeply personal keepsake, combining guided art-making with imaginative reflection to capture an individual’s inner truth.
The residency is closely aligned with The Westin’s pillars of well-being, designed to support guests in eating, sleeping, moving, playing, and feeling well. The resort offers 69 villas, each with a private pool and the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed, complemented by the Sleep Well Lavender Balm. Culinary needs are catered for through Eat Well menus across four restaurants and bars, while fitness routines are supported at the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, complete with the scenic RunWESTIN programme and a variety of complimentary recharging activities. Guests may also embark on excursions to explore the abundant marine life of the atoll or indulge in therapies at the overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin™, featuring a glass floor for enhanced serenity.
Travellers seeking a wellness retreat may also take advantage of the resort’s ‘Earn, Eat, Enjoy’ package, which includes breakfast for up to two adults and two children, a USD 70 resort credit, and bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.
Celebration
Parisian glamour meets island serenity at Le Méridien Maldives this festive season
This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will welcome guests to a holiday experience shaped by the brand’s signature celebration, La Fête by Le Méridien. Framed by the turquoise waters and white sands of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort’s curated programme blends Parisian glamour with island serenity.
For 2025, the resort has chosen ‘Parisian Glamour’ as its festive theme, reflecting its European heritage where design, gastronomy, and entertainment converge. Guests will be offered a tapestry of immersive experiences, culinary highlights, and lively beachfront gatherings, designed for both relaxation and meaningful family moments.
Seasonal Highlights:
- Tree Lighting Ceremony – The celebrations begin on 21 December with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be welcomed with festive cocktails and a Christmas choir, while a life-sized gingerbread house sets the stage for the island’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.
- Christmas Eve Dinner – Christmas Eve will be marked with a beachfront buffet reimagining traditional dishes with tropical flair. The evening, enhanced by live music and an island ambience, will be included across all dining plans.
- Santa’s Arrival with a Maldivian Touch – Santa will make a unique entrance by boat, bringing gifts and surprises for children. Festivities will continue at The Family Kids Hub with workshops, games, and creative activities.
Throughout the season, dining will take centre stage. Highlights include:
- Sushi Matsuri at Tabemasu, presenting an extensive sushi and sashimi spread.
- La Fête Teppanyaki, paired with Japanese whisky and sake.
- A Spanish-inspired daytime feast at Riviera with sangria.
- Au Soleil Beach BBQ with smoky flavours and live music.
- Shelly Belly & Bubbly, featuring Maldivian lobster and champagne.
- Turquoise with nightly themes, from Asian street food to Maldivian cultural nights.
Children will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread cookie decorating, festive crafts, and Kids Night Camping beneath the stars. Adults can join culinary masterclasses, mixology sessions, chocolate-making workshops, and wine tastings. Celebrations will include tequila journeys and an adults-only beach party at La Vie. Beyond the festivities, the resort will offer dolphin cruises, snorkelling, paddleboarding, padel tennis, and spa treatments.
On 31 December, guests will ring in 2026 with a Parisian-inspired gala. The evening will feature a decadent feast of foie gras, French oysters, Canard à l’Orange, seafood, and premium barbecue selections. Live music, DJ sets, and performances will accompany the evening, culminating in fireworks and the Vision Tree countdown to the New Year.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an early bird package for bookings made by 15 October. Valid for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026, the offer includes a minimum five-night stay with daily breakfast for two, USD 100 daily resort credit, complimentary water sports, and access to the full festive programme.
Featured
Karan Veer Mehra celebrates Bigg Boss success at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Karan Veer Mehra, the recently crowned winner of Bigg Boss 18, travelled to the Maldives to unwind and celebrate his victory in style. He chose Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the latest addition to the Centara Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the Maldives, as the destination for his retreat. Accompanied by his mother and friends, Karan enjoyed quality time amidst the serene surroundings of this elegant island haven.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, features refined overwater and beachfront villas and residences, complemented by a range of dining venues and holistic wellness offerings. Neighbouring the property, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives caters to families with an underwater-themed concept that includes an expansive waterpark, splash zones, a lazy river, the Candy Spa, and a variety of experiences designed for guests of all ages.
During his stay, Karan indulged in rejuvenating spa treatments, savoured diverse culinary experiences at the resort’s restaurants, and embraced a number of adventurous activities including jet-skiing, kayaking, and snorkelling. Each moment of his Maldivian escape was crafted into a memorable experience.
Reflecting on his visit, Karan commented: “The Maldives is a dream destination, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives makes it even more extraordinary. My time here was nothing short of incredible.”
Featured
Oaga Art Resort dedicates October to celebration of art and culture
This October, Oaga Art Resort is hosting a month-long celebration of art, creativity, and community, with a line-up of engaging activities ranging from Inktober-inspired sessions to culinary tributes and global observances.
Oaga has reimagined Inktober with a distinctive twist inspired by its mystical curator, Dheli Foo. The resort is staging a resort-wide event throughout the month under the name Dhelitober. Guests are invited to join daily Inktober sessions at the Art Studio between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, with participants unlocking a Secret Cocktail Apprentice session at Raa Baa the following day.
The celebrations also extend to Oaga’s Instagram platform, where the ‘Add Yours’ Dhelitober sticker allows participants to upload their creative responses to daily prompts. Anyone completing a minimum of ten entries within the month will become eligible for a secret prize.
Adding to the excitement, Inktober pop-ups and surprise live art sessions will take place across the resort throughout October. Highlights include a live doodle makeover of one of Oaga’s buggies, bringing a playful burst of creativity to the island.
On 10 October, the resort will turn its attention to Mental Health Awareness, hosting community conversations to foster open dialogue in the afternoon. The resort’s Fiyoh Club, designed for children, will also introduce hands-on activities to help younger guests explore the importance of mental well-being.
On World Food Day, Oaga will spotlight sustainability and healthy eating. Guests will be treated to a dedicated healthy food station at dinner in Kaa Kada, complemented by the launch of Zero-Waste Cocktails created from peels, herbs, and leftover ingredients.
On 20 October, Oaga will mark World Chef’s Day with a celebration of its culinary team. The event will culminate in a grand dinner at Kaa Kada Beach, where the resort’s chefs will present a showcase of their signature dishes in honour of culinary professionals worldwide.
The October programme will also include a Halloween celebration and the debut of a new theatrical dining experience by Samaasa. Details are to be unveiled via Oaga’s social media channels.
For guests seeking an artistic and cultural retreat, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan redefines the Maldivian holiday experience. The plan includes free-flow art sessions, Take Notes music experiences, floating meals, excursions, thrilling motorised watersports, and much more—immersing visitors in a world where art and leisure come together.
