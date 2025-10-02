Parisian glamour meets island serenity at Le Méridien Maldives this festive season

This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will welcome guests to a holiday experience shaped by the brand’s signature celebration, La Fête by Le Méridien. Framed by the turquoise waters and white sands of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort’s curated programme blends Parisian glamour with island serenity.

For 2025, the resort has chosen ‘Parisian Glamour’ as its festive theme, reflecting its European heritage where design, gastronomy, and entertainment converge. Guests will be offered a tapestry of immersive experiences, culinary highlights, and lively beachfront gatherings, designed for both relaxation and meaningful family moments.

Seasonal Highlights:

Tree Lighting Ceremony – The celebrations begin on 21 December with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be welcomed with festive cocktails and a Christmas choir, while a life-sized gingerbread house sets the stage for the island’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.

Christmas Eve Dinner – Christmas Eve will be marked with a beachfront buffet reimagining traditional dishes with tropical flair. The evening, enhanced by live music and an island ambience, will be included across all dining plans.

Santa’s Arrival with a Maldivian Touch – Santa will make a unique entrance by boat, bringing gifts and surprises for children. Festivities will continue at The Family Kids Hub with workshops, games, and creative activities.

Throughout the season, dining will take centre stage. Highlights include:

Sushi Matsuri at Tabemasu, presenting an extensive sushi and sashimi spread.

La Fête Teppanyaki, paired with Japanese whisky and sake.

A Spanish-inspired daytime feast at Riviera with sangria.

Au Soleil Beach BBQ with smoky flavours and live music.

Shelly Belly & Bubbly, featuring Maldivian lobster and champagne.

Turquoise with nightly themes, from Asian street food to Maldivian cultural nights.

Children will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread cookie decorating, festive crafts, and Kids Night Camping beneath the stars. Adults can join culinary masterclasses, mixology sessions, chocolate-making workshops, and wine tastings. Celebrations will include tequila journeys and an adults-only beach party at La Vie. Beyond the festivities, the resort will offer dolphin cruises, snorkelling, paddleboarding, padel tennis, and spa treatments.

On 31 December, guests will ring in 2026 with a Parisian-inspired gala. The evening will feature a decadent feast of foie gras, French oysters, Canard à l’Orange, seafood, and premium barbecue selections. Live music, DJ sets, and performances will accompany the evening, culminating in fireworks and the Vision Tree countdown to the New Year.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an early bird package for bookings made by 15 October. Valid for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026, the offer includes a minimum five-night stay with daily breakfast for two, USD 100 daily resort credit, complimentary water sports, and access to the full festive programme.