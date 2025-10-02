The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to host exclusive wellness residency with Tricia Tee

This December, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host a wellness residency led by acclaimed Seifu practitioner and sound therapist, Tricia Tee. From 1 to 18 December 2025, Tee will conduct exclusive sessions at the resort’s Iridium Spa.

With over a decade of experience in holistic healing, Tee is recognised for her integrative approach, combining Seifu Therapy with sound healing and essential oils. Seifu Therapy, inspired by Japanese techniques, is designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore balance through precise and flowing movements. When paired with vibrational sound therapy, the treatments aim to calm the mind, encourage emotional equilibrium, and support physical wellbeing.

During her residency, Tee will guide guests through a series of signature therapies:

5 Elements Balancing Therapy with Seifu, Scent, and Sound: A comprehensive treatment that restores energy flow, encourages better sleep, reduces stress, and enhances vitality. It is particularly suited for individuals experiencing fatigue or hormonal changes.

Hormone Balancing for Menopause/Andropause: A restorative session that alleviates symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings, and fatigue. Enhanced with sound therapy and essential oils, it supports deep relaxation and renewed energy.

Reawakening Body Cell/Facelift with Seifu and Tuning Forks: A non-invasive facial therapy combining Seifu techniques with tuning forks to stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines, and promote skin vitality.

Set above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Iridium Spa provides a serene backdrop for these personalised sessions. Guests are invited to engage in therapies tailored to their needs, while immersing themselves in the natural tranquillity of the Maldives.

The residency underlines The St. Regis Maldives’ commitment to creating bespoke and exceptional experiences. Tee’s presence offers guests an opportunity to explore holistic wellbeing through a fusion of traditional healing methods and modern luxury.

Private sessions with Tricia Tee will be available throughout her residency, with advance reservations strongly recommended.