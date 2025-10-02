Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli to host exclusive wellness residency with Tricia Tee
This December, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host a wellness residency led by acclaimed Seifu practitioner and sound therapist, Tricia Tee. From 1 to 18 December 2025, Tee will conduct exclusive sessions at the resort’s Iridium Spa.
With over a decade of experience in holistic healing, Tee is recognised for her integrative approach, combining Seifu Therapy with sound healing and essential oils. Seifu Therapy, inspired by Japanese techniques, is designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore balance through precise and flowing movements. When paired with vibrational sound therapy, the treatments aim to calm the mind, encourage emotional equilibrium, and support physical wellbeing.
During her residency, Tee will guide guests through a series of signature therapies:
- 5 Elements Balancing Therapy with Seifu, Scent, and Sound: A comprehensive treatment that restores energy flow, encourages better sleep, reduces stress, and enhances vitality. It is particularly suited for individuals experiencing fatigue or hormonal changes.
- Hormone Balancing for Menopause/Andropause: A restorative session that alleviates symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings, and fatigue. Enhanced with sound therapy and essential oils, it supports deep relaxation and renewed energy.
- Reawakening Body Cell/Facelift with Seifu and Tuning Forks: A non-invasive facial therapy combining Seifu techniques with tuning forks to stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines, and promote skin vitality.
Set above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Iridium Spa provides a serene backdrop for these personalised sessions. Guests are invited to engage in therapies tailored to their needs, while immersing themselves in the natural tranquillity of the Maldives.
The residency underlines The St. Regis Maldives’ commitment to creating bespoke and exceptional experiences. Tee’s presence offers guests an opportunity to explore holistic wellbeing through a fusion of traditional healing methods and modern luxury.
Private sessions with Tricia Tee will be available throughout her residency, with advance reservations strongly recommended.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef to host ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive calendar
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its festive programme, Ocean Odyssey – Festive 2025, which will run from 22 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. The celebrations will feature a series of performances and activities, including FIRE and LED dance shows, belly dance performances, festive events, and special offers designed to create a memorable island escape.
Couples will be able to enjoy exclusive spa discounts, offering an intimate retreat during the holiday period. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a Special Spa Raffle Giveaway and a Grand New Year’s Eve Raffle, with prizes intended to mark the arrival of 2026 in style.
For those seeking adventure, the festive programme will include discounts on a selection of signature experiences. These will range from the Double Action Safari — a chance to encounter both whale sharks and manta rays — to Jet Car rides across the lagoon. Guests wishing to explore beneath the surface will also have access to discounted ‘Try Scuba’ sessions, offering beginners an introduction to diving.
Children will be able to join dedicated activities such as face painting, coconut leaf art, and cooking classes, ensuring that younger guests also enjoy a memorable holiday.
With a natural setting and a programme that combines entertainment, unique experiences, and seasonal celebrations, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is preparing to welcome guests to a distinctive holiday season in the Maldives.
Celebration
Parisian glamour meets island serenity at Le Méridien Maldives this festive season
This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will welcome guests to a holiday experience shaped by the brand’s signature celebration, La Fête by Le Méridien. Framed by the turquoise waters and white sands of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort’s curated programme blends Parisian glamour with island serenity.
For 2025, the resort has chosen ‘Parisian Glamour’ as its festive theme, reflecting its European heritage where design, gastronomy, and entertainment converge. Guests will be offered a tapestry of immersive experiences, culinary highlights, and lively beachfront gatherings, designed for both relaxation and meaningful family moments.
Seasonal Highlights:
- Tree Lighting Ceremony – The celebrations begin on 21 December with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be welcomed with festive cocktails and a Christmas choir, while a life-sized gingerbread house sets the stage for the island’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.
- Christmas Eve Dinner – Christmas Eve will be marked with a beachfront buffet reimagining traditional dishes with tropical flair. The evening, enhanced by live music and an island ambience, will be included across all dining plans.
- Santa’s Arrival with a Maldivian Touch – Santa will make a unique entrance by boat, bringing gifts and surprises for children. Festivities will continue at The Family Kids Hub with workshops, games, and creative activities.
Throughout the season, dining will take centre stage. Highlights include:
- Sushi Matsuri at Tabemasu, presenting an extensive sushi and sashimi spread.
- La Fête Teppanyaki, paired with Japanese whisky and sake.
- A Spanish-inspired daytime feast at Riviera with sangria.
- Au Soleil Beach BBQ with smoky flavours and live music.
- Shelly Belly & Bubbly, featuring Maldivian lobster and champagne.
- Turquoise with nightly themes, from Asian street food to Maldivian cultural nights.
Children will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread cookie decorating, festive crafts, and Kids Night Camping beneath the stars. Adults can join culinary masterclasses, mixology sessions, chocolate-making workshops, and wine tastings. Celebrations will include tequila journeys and an adults-only beach party at La Vie. Beyond the festivities, the resort will offer dolphin cruises, snorkelling, paddleboarding, padel tennis, and spa treatments.
On 31 December, guests will ring in 2026 with a Parisian-inspired gala. The evening will feature a decadent feast of foie gras, French oysters, Canard à l’Orange, seafood, and premium barbecue selections. Live music, DJ sets, and performances will accompany the evening, culminating in fireworks and the Vision Tree countdown to the New Year.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an early bird package for bookings made by 15 October. Valid for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026, the offer includes a minimum five-night stay with daily breakfast for two, USD 100 daily resort credit, complimentary water sports, and access to the full festive programme.
Featured
Wellness practitioner Sea Fdol to lead creative healing residency at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host wellness practitioner Sea Fdol for a month-long residency from 6 October to 2 November 2025. Moroccan-born artist and healer Sea will guide guests to pause in moments of overwhelm and rediscover clarity where there may have been confusion.
Sea Fdol has developed a practice that transforms breath into brushstroke and awareness into sanctuary. Through her creative wellness space, Moulwanat, emotions are encouraged to flow into colour and form, offering guests an opportunity to reconnect with their presence and to express themselves beyond words.
Throughout the residency, Sea will introduce a series of experiences rooted in calm reflection. Mornings will begin with ‘Morning Presence’, a complimentary ritual of breathwork and meditation to welcome balance at the start of the day. The ‘Colour Your Emotions’ session will invite participants to explore clarity and self-expression through meditative creativity. Sea’s signature offering, ‘The Soul Drawing Ritual’, will provide a deeply personal keepsake, combining guided art-making with imaginative reflection to capture an individual’s inner truth.
The residency is closely aligned with The Westin’s pillars of well-being, designed to support guests in eating, sleeping, moving, playing, and feeling well. The resort offers 69 villas, each with a private pool and the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed, complemented by the Sleep Well Lavender Balm. Culinary needs are catered for through Eat Well menus across four restaurants and bars, while fitness routines are supported at the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, complete with the scenic RunWESTIN programme and a variety of complimentary recharging activities. Guests may also embark on excursions to explore the abundant marine life of the atoll or indulge in therapies at the overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin™, featuring a glass floor for enhanced serenity.
Travellers seeking a wellness retreat may also take advantage of the resort’s ‘Earn, Eat, Enjoy’ package, which includes breakfast for up to two adults and two children, a USD 70 resort credit, and bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.
