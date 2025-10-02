Sun Siyam Vilu Reef to host ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive calendar

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its festive programme, Ocean Odyssey – Festive 2025, which will run from 22 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. The celebrations will feature a series of performances and activities, including FIRE and LED dance shows, belly dance performances, festive events, and special offers designed to create a memorable island escape.

Couples will be able to enjoy exclusive spa discounts, offering an intimate retreat during the holiday period. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a Special Spa Raffle Giveaway and a Grand New Year’s Eve Raffle, with prizes intended to mark the arrival of 2026 in style.

For those seeking adventure, the festive programme will include discounts on a selection of signature experiences. These will range from the Double Action Safari — a chance to encounter both whale sharks and manta rays — to Jet Car rides across the lagoon. Guests wishing to explore beneath the surface will also have access to discounted ‘Try Scuba’ sessions, offering beginners an introduction to diving.

Children will be able to join dedicated activities such as face painting, coconut leaf art, and cooking classes, ensuring that younger guests also enjoy a memorable holiday.

With a natural setting and a programme that combines entertainment, unique experiences, and seasonal celebrations, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is preparing to welcome guests to a distinctive holiday season in the Maldives.