Celebration
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef to host ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive calendar
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its festive programme, Ocean Odyssey – Festive 2025, which will run from 22 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. The celebrations will feature a series of performances and activities, including FIRE and LED dance shows, belly dance performances, festive events, and special offers designed to create a memorable island escape.
Couples will be able to enjoy exclusive spa discounts, offering an intimate retreat during the holiday period. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a Special Spa Raffle Giveaway and a Grand New Year’s Eve Raffle, with prizes intended to mark the arrival of 2026 in style.
For those seeking adventure, the festive programme will include discounts on a selection of signature experiences. These will range from the Double Action Safari — a chance to encounter both whale sharks and manta rays — to Jet Car rides across the lagoon. Guests wishing to explore beneath the surface will also have access to discounted ‘Try Scuba’ sessions, offering beginners an introduction to diving.
Children will be able to join dedicated activities such as face painting, coconut leaf art, and cooking classes, ensuring that younger guests also enjoy a memorable holiday.
With a natural setting and a programme that combines entertainment, unique experiences, and seasonal celebrations, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is preparing to welcome guests to a distinctive holiday season in the Maldives.
Celebration
Parisian glamour meets island serenity at Le Méridien Maldives this festive season
This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will welcome guests to a holiday experience shaped by the brand’s signature celebration, La Fête by Le Méridien. Framed by the turquoise waters and white sands of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort’s curated programme blends Parisian glamour with island serenity.
For 2025, the resort has chosen ‘Parisian Glamour’ as its festive theme, reflecting its European heritage where design, gastronomy, and entertainment converge. Guests will be offered a tapestry of immersive experiences, culinary highlights, and lively beachfront gatherings, designed for both relaxation and meaningful family moments.
Seasonal Highlights:
- Tree Lighting Ceremony – The celebrations begin on 21 December with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be welcomed with festive cocktails and a Christmas choir, while a life-sized gingerbread house sets the stage for the island’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.
- Christmas Eve Dinner – Christmas Eve will be marked with a beachfront buffet reimagining traditional dishes with tropical flair. The evening, enhanced by live music and an island ambience, will be included across all dining plans.
- Santa’s Arrival with a Maldivian Touch – Santa will make a unique entrance by boat, bringing gifts and surprises for children. Festivities will continue at The Family Kids Hub with workshops, games, and creative activities.
Throughout the season, dining will take centre stage. Highlights include:
- Sushi Matsuri at Tabemasu, presenting an extensive sushi and sashimi spread.
- La Fête Teppanyaki, paired with Japanese whisky and sake.
- A Spanish-inspired daytime feast at Riviera with sangria.
- Au Soleil Beach BBQ with smoky flavours and live music.
- Shelly Belly & Bubbly, featuring Maldivian lobster and champagne.
- Turquoise with nightly themes, from Asian street food to Maldivian cultural nights.
Children will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread cookie decorating, festive crafts, and Kids Night Camping beneath the stars. Adults can join culinary masterclasses, mixology sessions, chocolate-making workshops, and wine tastings. Celebrations will include tequila journeys and an adults-only beach party at La Vie. Beyond the festivities, the resort will offer dolphin cruises, snorkelling, paddleboarding, padel tennis, and spa treatments.
On 31 December, guests will ring in 2026 with a Parisian-inspired gala. The evening will feature a decadent feast of foie gras, French oysters, Canard à l’Orange, seafood, and premium barbecue selections. Live music, DJ sets, and performances will accompany the evening, culminating in fireworks and the Vision Tree countdown to the New Year.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an early bird package for bookings made by 15 October. Valid for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026, the offer includes a minimum five-night stay with daily breakfast for two, USD 100 daily resort credit, complimentary water sports, and access to the full festive programme.
Celebration
‘A Season by the Sea’: Jumeirah Olhahali Island reveals holiday calendar
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced its festive programme, ‘A Season by the Sea’, which will take place from Thursday 18 December 2025 to Wednesday 7 January 2026. The programme combines seasonal traditions with experiences designed for guests of all ages.
The celebrations begin on 18 December with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, where guests can enjoy festive treats and live music. The following day, children will have the chance to take part in a gingerbread house decorating workshop.
A range of wellness and leisure activities will be available throughout the festive season, including sunrise power yoga, Pilates by the water’s edge, and tennis sessions in the evenings. Holiday tournaments will add a competitive edge for sports enthusiasts. Marine activities will also feature prominently, with options such as the Ocean Wonders Christmas morning snorkelling excursion, Dolphin Quest cruises, and private nurse shark encounters.
Dining experiences form a central part of the programme. Guests can take part in themed events including an Oyster and Caviar Dinner, a Maldivian Sharing Beach Dinner, and a private Festive High Tea. Christmas Eve will be marked with a Gala Gathering followed by the Olhahali Oceanside Gala Dinner, with live music, performances, and a festive menu. On Christmas Day, the resort will host a Poolside Brunch featuring seasonal dishes.
New Year’s Eve will be celebrated with a soirée at the heart of the island, followed by the resort’s signature Gala Dinner at Glow, which will feature a specially curated menu and entertainment. The celebrations continue on New Year’s Day with a Beachside Brunch, and the week that follows will include events such as the Chef’s Table at Kayto, highlighting Nikkei cuisine, and Taste of India at Glow, showcasing Indian culinary traditions.
To complement the programme, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers a range of villas suitable for couples, families, and larger groups. Options include one-bedroom overwater and beach villas with private pools, rooftop terraces, and direct ocean access, as well as two- and three-bedroom residences such as the signature MIRI Villa. These larger accommodations feature spacious living areas, multiple bedrooms, and infinity pools set over the lagoon or beach, designed to create a setting for shared celebrations during the festive season.
Celebration
Early bird festive packages unveiled at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set to transform the festive season into a wellness-inspired escape, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to combine celebration with rejuvenation. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort has introduced its Festive Early Bird offer, available for booking until 31 October 2025 for stays between 20 December 2025 and 15 January 2026.
The package includes a complimentary dining upgrade from breakfast to half board, with children under 12 staying and dining free of charge. Guests are also offered 20% savings on spa treatments, alongside experiences such as kayaking, a 30-minute professional photo session, and a programme of recharging activities. The Westin Family Kids Club provides younger guests with engaging activities, ensuring families can enjoy the holiday in full.
The highlight of the festive programme will be a Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The evening will capture the spirit of the 1920s with vintage cocktails, champagne, live entertainment, and a midnight fireworks display set against the Maldivian night sky.
The resort’s well-being philosophy, built on the pillars of Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, and Play Well, underpins the holiday experience. From restorative rest on the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed to fresh, seasonal cuisine at three dining venues and bars, every detail is designed to support balance and renewal.
In addition, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn an extra 20,000 bonus points when booking the ‘Celebrate Festive – Early Bird Offer’.
