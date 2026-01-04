Valentine’s at Milaidhoo: Collection of intimate island experiences

In the heart of the Maldives, love finds its true rhythm. At Milaidhoo, a sanctuary for couples of all ages, romance isn’t forced, it’s allowed to unfold naturally. Whether you’re beneath a blanket of stars, beside the gentle waves of the ocean or in the peace of your own private hideaway, each moment is designed to help you reconnect with yourself, your partner and the unspoiled nature that surrounds you.

This Valentine’s, Milaidhoo invites you to write your own love story through an exclusive collection of experiences, each crafted to celebrate the beauty of togetherness.

Culinary moments

Lagoon Breakfast

Start your day in the most serene way with an indulgent breakfast served by the ocean, right in front of your villa. The soft morning light, calm waters and a bottle of Ruinart Rosé set the perfect tone for a day of love.

Chocolate-Making Class

Indulge your senses in a private chocolate-making experience with our talented pastry chef. Learn the art of crafting delicate chocolates, paired with M. Chapoutier Banyuls Bila-Haut Rimage for the perfect finish.

Sandbank Picnic

Escape to a secluded sandbank for a romantic picnic, complete with gourmet delights, chilled rosé and breathtaking views of the endless horizon.

Valentine’s Beach Dinner on 14th February 2026

Let the stars be your ceiling as you enjoy a four-course dinner by the ocean. From a 10-rose bouquet to champagne and a romantic flower bath awaiting you back at your villa, every detail is designed to make this night unforgettable.

Ocean Stories

Beneath the Blue

Swim hand-in-hand through the thriving marine world of Milaidhoo’s house reef, where colourful fish and graceful corals create an underwater backdrop for your love story.

Private Cruise on Saima

Set sail aboard Saima, Milaidhoo’s handcrafted Maldivian dhoni, for a private cruise through tranquil waters. The experience can be elevated with champagne and gourmet canapés.

Private Cinema on the Sandbank

Create your own private movie night beneath the stars. Soft sand beneath your feet, your favourite film playing and the ocean as your soundtrack. You can even add dinner to make the evening even more special.

Serenity Spa

Reconnection Ritual

A deeply rejuvenating 120-minute experience designed to bring you closer together. From a mindful arrival ritual to a signature couple’s massage using rose oil and finishing with a moment of recommitment over rosebud tea, this is the ultimate expression of love and connection.

Partner Yoga

Support each other in synchronised yoga poses designed to nurture trust, balance and connection.

Couples Floating Sound Bath

Float on warm waters as the soothing sounds of singing bowls and gongs deepen your connection, helping you to harmonise body, mind and spirit.

At Milaidhoo, Valentine’s isn’t just a day, it’s a feeling that lingers in every experience, every moment and every sunset. Amidst turquoise waters, white sands and the gentle hum of island life, couples are invited to slow down and rediscover what truly matters.

This Valentine’s, let Milaidhoo be the island where your love story is written.